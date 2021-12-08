Obituary of a Dawah Carrier in Lebanon: Al-Hajj Salih Turki Al-Hasan

“Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah.1 Some of them have fulfilled their pledge ˹with their lives˺, others are waiting ˹their turn˺. They have never changed ˹their commitment˺ in the least” [TMQ: Al-Ahzab verse 23].

(مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلاً)

With hearts full of belief and satisfied with the decree of Allah (swt), and with tearful eyes, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Lebanon mourns for the dawah carrier:

Al-Hajj Salih Turki Al-Hasan (Abu Abdullah)

who passed away on the eve of Wednesday 26 Rabi’ Al-Akhir 1443 AH corresponding to December 1, 2021 CE at the age of 79 years. He spent most of his life carrying the da’wah to establish the Khilafah (Caliphate) upon the method of Prophethood, and he died upon that path.

Al-Hajj Abu Abdullah, despite his old age and illness, did not hesitate for a moment to carry the da’wah, keeping pace with the youth in movement and activity, and even racing with them. He participated in every da’wah event, even if it were at great distances, would be angry if he missed one of the matters of carrying the da’wah, and blamed the Shabab if they caused him to miss an opportunity under the pretext of being old!

Ain Al-Hilweh Camp in the south of Sidon knew him as a defender of the da’wah, outspoken and assertive, advising his brothers, a political and da’wah opinion, who did not miss one of the societal duties, and his eye on the Khilafah being fully convinced that it is that which liberates the country and the people from the abomination of occupation and rulers.

May Allah have mercy on Hajj Abu Abdullah and grant him the spacious Gardens, and we ask Allah the Almighty, the Merciful, the Most Generous, to expand his entrance and make him a blessed home, and to grant him the vastness of His mercy and good deeds, and to write him amongst those, whose sin of inaction to arbitrate the Shariah of Allah in his land and among his servants was removed.

The heart grieves, and the eyes shed tears, and we are saddened by your separation, and we only say what pleases our Lord:

(إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ)

“Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return.”

[TMQ Al-Baqara: 155-156].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon

Press Release

28 Rabi’ II 1443 – Wednesday, 1st December 2021

No: H.T.L. 1443 / 02

(Translated)