Solidarity with the Muslims of Occupied Kashmir Demands the Mobilization of Our Noble Armed Forces by a Khaleefah Rashid

The Lord of our souls, Allah (swt), said,

(وَإِنِ اسْتَنْصَرُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمُ النَّصْرُ)

“If they ask you for help in Deen, you must come to their aid.” [Surah Al-Anfal 8:72].

This year’s Kashmir Solidarity Day, 5th February, falls upon a grave state of affairs, in which we must fulfill our duty to Allah (swt). Since 5 August 2019, the Muslims of Occupied Kashmir have been abandoned to the rampaging Hindutva thugs, due to the policy of restraint adopted by Pakistan’s government. Previously, due to the support of our armed forces, Muslim fighters in Occupied Kashmir prevented the Hindu State from annexing Occupied Kashmir, for many decades. However, since 5 August 2019, in submission to US demands, Pakistan’s rulers have hunted down those who support Jihad in Occupied Kashmir. Imran Khan even declared on 18 September 2019, “If someone from Pakistan goes to India and he thinks he will fight in Kashmir … the first person he will be inflicting cruelty on is the Kashmiris. He will have acted as an enemy of the Kashmiris.” Imran did so even though the Final Prophet of Allah (saw) warned his (saw) Ummah against neglecting Jihad, declaring,

«مَا تَرَكَ قَوْمٌ الْجِهَادَ إلاّ ذُلّوا»

“No people abandon Jihad except that they are humiliated.” [Ahmad].

Due to the government’s policy of restraint, our troops have been denied the opportunity to take advantage of the Indo-Chinese skirmishes at Ladakh, merely watching on as civilians are continuously martyred by the relentless aggression of the Hindu State, across the Working Boundary and the Line of Control. Even whilst the two-faced US arms the armed forces of the Hindu State to the teeth, in blind submission to the US, the Pakistani government demands that our armed forces are restrained from breaking the enemy’s jaw in Occupied Kashmir. The intelligence wings of our armed forces brought a superpower of the time, Soviet Russia, to its knees by supporting Jihad in Afghanistan. So what can they do to the Hindu State by fully supporting Jihad in Kashmir? Our air force falcons sent the Hindu war machine into disarray, with their small controlled strike in February 2019. So what can they do when they are fully unleashed in answer to the call of Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw)? Unified by the brotherhood of Islam, our army lions love martyrdom more than the bitterly divided Hindus love life. So what can they do when they are led by a Khaleefah Rashid in a battle to liberate Occupied Kashmir?!

O Muslims of Pakistan!

Openly reject the government’s criminal policy of restraint, so that our lions in our armed forces can earn the highest levels of Jannah, with their sweat, blood, fire and steel. Openly demand the establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood, so that we finally have an Imam who protects us and leads our forces into battle. The Messenger of Allah (swt) said,

«إِنَّمَا الْإِمَامُ جُنَّةٌ يُقَاتَلُ مِنْ وَرَائِهِ وَيُتَّقَى بِهِ»

“Indeed, the Imam (Khaleefah) is a shield, from behind whom you fight and by whom you are protected.” [Muslim].

O Muslims of Pakistan’s Armed Forces!

Grant your Nussrah for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood (saw), so that you can fulfil your duty, unrestrained. Be like the Ansaar who granted Nussrah to the Messenger of Allah (saw), such that Allah (swt) praised them in His verses and the angels rushed to the funeral of their commander, Sa’ad bin Muadh (ra). RasulAllah (saw) said about the funeral of Sa’ad bin Muadh (ra),

«إِنَّ الْمَلَائِكَةَ كَانَتْ تَحْمِلُهُ»

“Verily, Angels are carrying him.” [Tirmidhi]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

19 Jumada II 1442 – Monday, 01 February 2021

No: 45/1442