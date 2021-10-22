Secular Capitalist Laws and Policies Attacking the Family Unit

Kenyan media reported that a High Court Judge, Teresia Matheka has declared that being a housewife should be considered a full-time payable job. The judge said: “It is easy for the spouse working away from home and sending money to lay claim to the whole property purchased and developed with that money by the spouse staying at home and taking of the children and the family. That spouse will be heard saying that the other one was not employed so they did not contribute anything. Raising children is a full-time job that families pay a person to do as well as cooking and cleaning. Hence, for a woman in employment who has to balance childbearing and rearing this contribution must be considered.”

Comment:

Such declarations are as result of the leeway provided for by the adoption of the secular capitalist ideology and its evil systems. It is imperative to note that when human beings stray away from the path of their Creator – Allah (swt), then whims and desires are what guide them into turmoil. Indeed, secular capitalist laws and policies such as the Article 45(3) of the Constitution which brings into Kenyan law the aims of the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women to further equality in marriage by providing that ‘parties to a marriage are entitled to equal rights at the time of marriage, during the marriage and at the dissolution of the marriage.’ (The Star, 10/10/2021).

Such above laws and policies emanate from the limited minds of human beings who have taken the role of legislating by themselves instead of submitting to the commands and prohibitions of their Creator. In addition, such laws and policies tend to incite further acrimony and petty competition in an already disintegrated family unit whose fault foundations were laid by the liberal social system. A dangerous social system that promotes all kinds or relations e.g. the so-called open relationships whereby a husband or wife can be married and still participate in sexual activities with other persons! A malicious social system that views members of society within the lens of economic productivity only! Hence, turning the marriage institution into an avenue of economic rivalry between the married persons.

Secular capitalist laws and policies have legalized the LGBTQ and provided them with legal framework to seek protection whenever their ‘rights’ are infringed upon. Latest statistics are clearly indicating that LGBTQ numbers are soaring while the numbers of those getting married keeps diminishing with divorce rates soaring across the globe. Consequently, such laws and policies exist to wreak havoc to the remaining members of the marriage institution. Since, conflicts for property among spouses will continue unabated because the primary intention of getting married is for economic prosperity at whatever costs e.g. using children as financial baits! Turning the married as sexual objects!

On the other hand, the Islamic ideology that emanates from the Creator of the universe, man and life – Allah (swt); dictates that marriage is an act of worship (ibadah). So, like any other acts of worship it must be approached with clear intentions of raising a stable family that translates into a generation that fears Allah (swt) by adopting the criterion of Halal and Haram in measuring human actions. In Islam, marriage is an avenue where the husband and wife/wives find comfort, tranquility and love. Since, marriage is a voluntary bond between a husband (Muslim) and a wife/wives; then no one is forced upon the other. According to the Shari’ah both the man and woman are equal irrespective of either married or not. Likewise, the Shari’ah specifies the role that each plays in the wider society and at the family level.

In conclusion, the numerous reports aired by the media such as soaring divorces rates, street kids, broken families, marital suicide and murder rates etc. They are just part of the failed secular capitalist laws and policies that originate from the limited minds of mortals. So, the media should have focused on the root cause of these immeasurable social catastrophes bedeviling the world. Instead of airing some segment of a High Court ruling that alleges to shield matrimonial partners from economic oppression. Since, marriage according to the social liberal system is a partnership between consenting adults! Only under the Islamic social system, will the married witness peace and tranquility. Allah (swt) says

[وَمِنْ آيَاتِهِ أَنْ خَلَقَ لَكُم مِّنْ أَنفُسِكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا لِّتَسْكُنُوا إِلَيْهَا وَجَعَلَ بَيْنَكُم مَّوَدَّةً وَرَحْمَةً إِنَّ فِي ذَلِكَ لَآيَاتٍ لِّقَوْمٍ يَتَفَكَّرُونَ]

“And of his signs is that He created for you from yourselves mates that you may find tranquility in them; and He placed between you affection and mercy. Indeed, in that are signs for a people who give thought.” [30. Ar-Rum: 21].

Ali Nassoro Ali

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir