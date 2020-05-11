Russian Special Services “Save the Country from Islamic Terrorists”

On the 30th of April in the capital of the Ural Federal District and the Sverdlovsk Region, the city of Yekaterinburg, Russia was carried out the so-called “counter-terrorist operation regime (CTO)” – NAC reports. According to the official version, the decision on the operation was made after receiving operational information. The result of the CTO was the killing of three Muslims who, according to the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, allegedly joined ISIS and plotted a terrorist attack. The operation covered Chkalovsky and Aramil districts.

Video records that were published on the Internet show dozens of law enforcement vehicles, ambulances and other special purpose vehicles parked on one of the city streets. A NAC report claims that in the area of the operation, the investigators found a makeshift bomb, firearms and ammunition.

Comment:

The series of arrests and killings begun by the Russian Special Services from the very beginning of the coronavirus epidemic does not stop.

Recall that earlier, on March 21, a local businessman Bekzotjon Murzakarimov was murdered in Ufa on the pretext of involvement in the militants. Security forces shot a Muslim through the windshield of a car, after which they stated that an explosive device ready for use was in the trunk of a car.

Already after 2 days, on March 23, three local residents were also killed in the Baksan district of Kabardino-Balkaria, who were also “discovered” by Special Services ready to use IEDs.

On April 4, a local resident was murdered in Murmansk on the pretext of his involvement in the IG. According to the official version, when trying to detain the fighter opened fire on special forces and was killed by return fire. “Tonight, during the operational-search activities in Murmansk, the FSB of Russia established the whereabouts of an armed criminal who planned to carry out a terrorist attack,” the NAC said in a statement.

On April 27, the FSB again ‘prevents the terror attack’ in Krasnodar, detaining a local resident. “A improvised explosive device was found in the detainee’s car, and correspondence with members of the Islamic State international organization banned in the Russian Federation, exposing his criminal intentions, was found in the means of communication used,” the NAC said.

And all this without mentioning the numerous arrests, searches, detentions and prosecutorial warnings that have been held over these months in Dagestan, Tatarstan, Bashkortostan and other regions.

Experts believe that such a striking activity of the FSB can be explained by the desire during the period of the information noise curtain caused by the coronavirus, to crank out as many cases as possible for annual reporting, because multi-billion dollar financing needs to be justified somehow. It’s not a secret to anyone that Russian Special Services are famous for fabrications, and they “find” members of various Islamic organizations even where they have never been.

Muhammad Mansour