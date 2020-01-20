Rulers that Submit to Colonialist Loans, Treaties and Demands, will Never Ensure Security for Muslim Lands

In a well-publicized interview with Deutsche Welle (DW), published on 16 January 2020, Pakistan’s prime minister discussed his vision for regional security. Regarding Afghanistan, Imran Khan insisted that Pakistan is “doing its best,” adding that, “We pray that the Taliban, the Americans and the Afghan government achieve peace.” Regarding Occupied Kashmir, Imran Khan lamented, “A nuclear-armed country is being run by extremists, and Kashmir has been under siege for over five months.”

However, far from ensuring security, by submitting to the demands of Washington, the Bajwa-Imran regime has put the Muslims in grave danger, just like the regimes before it. When Washington faced fierce tribal resistance to its invasion of Afghanistan, the Musharraf-Aziz, Kayani-Zardari and Raheel-Nawaz regimes all used military force to crush the resistance. Now that the cowardly US forces are on their knees, begging to stay in Afghanistan, the Bajwa-Imran regime is acting as a hired facilitator to broker a face-saving agreement for the US. As for the issue of Occupied Kashmir, since the breakthrough in US-Indian relations in the time of Clinton, the Musharraf-Aziz, Kayani-Zardari and Raheel-Nawaz regimes all ensured that the armed Kashmiri resistance was stabbed in the back, by starving it of all forms of practical support. Now, by exercising restraint, the Bajwa-Imran regime ensures the Kashmir resistance is stabbed squarely in the chest, by allowing Modi to undertake a full frontal assault against Muslims of Kashmir, without any meaningful challenge from Pakistan.

O Muslims of Pakistan! Whilst we are burdened by rulers that submit to the rules and demands of the colonialists, we will always lose, sinking further in the abyss of despair. Colonialist powers prevent the unity of the Ummah through the Khilafah, ensuring her disunity as numerous, nation states. Colonialists directly secure their interests in Muslim Lands, through destructive economic loans and biased bilateral alliances. Colonialists ensnare Muslim Lands in the trap of multilateral treaties, such as FATF, the UN and SCO, which are dominated by the colonialist powers. Indeed, nothing less than the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood can rescue Muslim Lands from the destructive colonialist web of laws and demands.

The Khilafah will work to unify the Muslim Lands as the world’s single most resourceful state. It will withdraw from destructive loans, ensuring that Muslims benefit of their own abundant resources through ruling by Islam. It will rip up the colonialist treaties, adopting a war stance towards aggressors, making bilateral treaties with the many states that are not engaged in hostilities with Muslims, and the Khilafah will conform to multilateral pacts, which carry a moral obligation alone, through their evident mutual benefit. So, let the Muslims strive for the ruling by all that Allah (swt) has revealed, finally ending the destruction caused at the hands of the colonialist kuffar. Allah (swt) said, الَّذِينَ يَتَّخِذُونَ الْكَافِرِينَ أَوْلِيَاءَ مِن دُونِ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ أَيَبْتَغُونَ عِندَهُمُ الْعِزَّةَ فَإِنَّ الْعِزَّةَ لِلَّهِ جَمِيعًا “Those who take disbelievers for allies instead of believers, do they seek power with them? Verily, then to Allah belongs all power.” [Surah an-Nisa’a 4:139].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Friday, 22nd Jumada I 1441 AH

17/01/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 39