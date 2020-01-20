Hizb ut Tahrir Events at the Beginning of the New Year

Hizb ut Tahrir’s activities and events intensified at the beginning of the new year, in the context of the ongoing campaign launched by Hizb ut Tahrir prior to 17 December 2019 to mark the anniversary of the commencement of the Ummah’s revolution from Tunisia. The Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir held stands after Friday prayers on the 2nd and 10th of January 2020 in several mosques in Tunis, the capital, the city of Sfax, Gabes, Sidi Bouzid and others, during which banners and flags (Rayat and Liwa’) were raised and speeches were given. The focus of the speeches on the first Friday was on the necessity of giving victory for the Uighur Muslims against Chinese oppression in East Turkestan, whereas on the second Friday they warned against the intention of the Ministry of Education to include the subject of sexual education in the educational curricula in response to pressure from the United Nations Population Fund.

In the meantime, a Press Release was distributed entitled: “O Muslims in Tunisia Your Children and Your Pieces of Your Livers are Being Targeted by a Colonial Monstrosity Regime so Eradicate it Completely”. Also, a glimpse was distributed which began with the saying of the Almighty: إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يُحِبُّونَ أَن تَشِيعَ الْفَاحِشَةُ فِي الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَهُمْ عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَالْآخِرَةِ وَاللَّهُ يَعْلَمُ وَأَنتُمْ لَا تَعْلَمُونَ “Indeed, those who like that immorality should be spread [or publicized] among those who have believed will have a painful punishment in this world and the Hereafter. And Allah knows and you do not know.” [An-Nur: 19], and was concluded by calling on the people of Tunisia to address this crime and work to prevent it from being passed into teaching programs.

Also, as part of the campaign ” Conquest of Constantinople Glad Tiding was Achieved… to be Followed by Glad Tidings: Return of the Khilafah, Fighting the Jewish entity, Conquest of Rome”, which came under the guidance of the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir, Eminent Scholar, Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, activities were launched in Tunisia on January 10 in the City of Gabes and on 12 January in the City of Sfax, culminating in Tunis with a rally in al-Thawra Street on 14 January; the anniversary of the escape of the tyrant Ben Ali.

During the events, banners bearing various messages were raised, such as “The conquest of Constantinople, an eternal epic of the army of the Islamic Khilafah”, “By Allah, You have none but Islam and the Khilafah”, and “Electoral promises have gone and the words of Hizb ut Tahrir have remained”. The Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir delivered strong words that sparked concern of the people of Tunisia urging them to complete their revolution with Islam, and extracts of the speech of the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir were broadcasted. The Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia concluded the meeting with a talk that linked the revolutionary context and popular movement in Islamic countries to Allah’s promise of victory and empowerment, where he urged the people of Tunisia to establish the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood, the mother of the glad tidings that will liberate Palestine from the usurping Jewish entity and open Rome, the seat of the papacy and the bastion of Christianity in the world.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Thursday, 21st Jumada I 1441 AH

16/01/2020 CE

Issue No.: 1441 / 22