Hizb ut Tahrir Kenya organized activities during the global campaign: Conquest of Constantinople Glad Tiding was achieved to be followed by Glad Tidings

Under the guidance of the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir, Eminent Scholar, Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, may Allah protect him, the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir has launched a widespread global campaign marking the occasion of the Hijri Anniversary of the Conquest of Constantinople #Constantinople (city of Heraclius) which was besieged from the 26th of Rabii’ al-Awwal until the 20th Jumada al-Awwal 857 AH corresponding to 5 April until 29 May 1453 CE and thus the glad tiding of the noble Hadith of the Messenger ﷺ was achieved: «لَتُفْتَحَنَّ الْقُسْطَنْطِينِيَّةُ فَلَنِعْمَ الْأَمِيرُ أَمِيرُهَا وَلَنِعْمَ الْجَيْشُ ذَلِكَ الْجَيْشُ» “You will open Constantinople, its Amir is the best Amir, and the best army is that army.”

Hizb ut Tahrir / Kenya made its mark during this global campaign on January 13, 2020 by having a live radio program hosted by Radio Rahma. In the program, Shabani Mwalimu, Media Representative of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Kenya, along with his colleague in the Media Office Ali Omar discussed about the conquest of Constantinople; a glad tiding achieved to be followed by other glad tidings.

On Wednesday, 15th January 2020 CE, corresponding to 20th Jumada al-Awwal 1441 AH, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir in Kenya organized a series of picketing and public talks countrywide. In Mombasa, picketing was conducted outside Masjid Al Aqsa- Kisauni, Masjid Khairat – Kilifi and Masjid LungaLunga. During the picketing, the Shabab had banners reading: “Conquest of Constantinople Glad Tiding was Achieved… to be Followed by Glad Tidings! The return of Khilafah upon the method of Prophet ﷺ, fighting and defeating the Jewish entity, and the conquest of Rome.”

On the same day after the Maghrib prayers, public talks led by Hizb ut Tahrir / Kenya Media Representative Shabani Mwalimu were held in Mombasa, Nairobi and Kilifi. The talks were to remind the Ummah to be reassured by the fulfillment of the three other glad tidings of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ, as the first one has been achieved since the Prophet (saaw) speaks only from the Divine Revelation (Wahyi). In addition, the Shabab emphasized the glad tidings will not be achieved by the descent of angels from heaven, who will bestow them upon her. Rather, the Sunnah (way) of Allah (swt) is once we fully support Allah (swt), i.e. working to re-establish the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood, then definitely He will send His victory to us.

وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ * بِنَصْرِ اللَّهِ يَنْصُرُ مَنْ يَشَاءُ وَهُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الرَّحِيمُ

“And that day the believers will rejoice * In the victory of Allah. He gives victory to whom He wills, and He is the Exalted in Might, the Merciful.” [Ar-Rum: 4-5]

Shabani Mwalimu

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Kenya

Friday, 22nd Jumada I 1441 AH

17/01/2020 CE

REF: 1441 / 04 AH