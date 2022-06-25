Pushing the Tunisian Army into Military Exercises under the Command of AFRICOM Is a Major Crime

Starting from 16/6/2022, Tunisia will participate in the military exercise African Lion 22, which is hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia under the supervision of the American Command in Africa, AFRICOM. This is from 6/6/2022 to 1/7/2022, with the participation of 7,500 soldiers from 13 countries, including America and European countries, and military observers from 28 countries.

For the second time in a row, the rulers of Tunisia place our officers and soldiers under the command of the American crusader army without shame or fear of accountability. We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Tunisia recall the following facts:

1- The Western armies, led by the American army, are Atlantic crusader armies. They consider the Muslim people, including the Tunisian people, as hostile people, and take hostile action against them. Since its meetings in 1995, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has decided that the southern bank of the Mediterranean Sea is a hostile bank. America’s hostility to Muslims does not need proof. Its brutal crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan are known to everyone, and its support for the Jewish entity in killing Muslims is known publically and not hidden.

2- The AFRICOM forces that were brought in by the rulers of Tunisia to train our officers and soldiers, is the African Command established by America in 2007 to support the rest of the American leaders in the world in its crusade declared by former American President George Bush, the father and then the son. Its mission is not only combat, but it will also work according to the “soft power” policy to build a stable security environment, enabling it to fully control the Mediterranean, preserve its interests, and penetrate countries in which it has no political influence, such as Tunisia, Algeria, and Libya. This explains the frenetic military activity led by America in the region, as it signed unprecedented agreements with Morocco and Tunisia, which it called a ten-year road map, and then linked Tunisia and Morocco to a series of successive military exercises.

3- The justification for these joint exercises under the pretext of strengthening the fight against “terrorism” and cyber security and others is a cover for legitimizing military intervention in Africa, and supporting weak secular regimes to stay in power and preventing the liberation of the revolting people from Western hegemony and their local tools. What they call the various security assistance programs, are to enhance the military capacity of these regimes under the supervision of the US military, to face challenges by proxy, in order for the United States to avoid direct military involvement in Africa, especially after their abject failure in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

O People in Tunisia, the land of the heroic Mujahideen:

The armies have a great mission, during the time of the Islamic Khilafah (Caliphate) they were mobilized to carry Islam a message of guidance to the world, support the oppressed, and protect the borders. Today, however, these regimes have turned the armies into a police force that protects their thrones. Instead of mobilizing them to liberate Palestine and the captive Al-Aqsa, they are pushed into military exercises with the enemies of the Ummah, who support the Jewish entity in its crime, which is a crime that requires their removal and the establishment of the second Khilafah Rashida (rightly-guided Caliphate) on the ruins of their thrones.

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَتَّخِذُوا الْيَهُودَ وَالنَّصَارَى أَوْلِيَاءَ بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَاءُ بَعْضٍ وَمَنْ يَتَوَلَّهُمْ مِنْكُمْ فَإِنَّهُ مِنْهُمْ]

“O you who have believed, do not take the Jews and the Christians as allies. They are [in fact] allies of one another. And whoever is an ally to them among you – then indeed, he is [one] of them.” [Al-Ma’ida: 51]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Press Release

18 Dhu al-Qi’dah 1443 – Friday, 17th June 2022

No: 27 / 1443

(Translated)