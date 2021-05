In the light of the atmosphere in The Blessed Land of Palestine from continuous assaults by the usurping Jewish entity against the blessed Masjid Al Aqsa as well as the continuous siege and bombardment of the Gaza Strip that has been going on for 15 years. Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Pakistan organized a protest in Karachi to call on the Muslim Armies especially the Pakistani Army to give victory and liberate the blessed Masjid Al Aqsa.

Friday, 09 Shawal 1442 CE – 21 May 2021 CE