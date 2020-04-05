President Rahmon Contributes to the Spread of Zoroastrianism in Tajikistan

In February of this year, the Tajik authorities announced the introduction of the celebration of a new holiday, the Zoroastrian rain festival – “Tirgona”. This was reported by Asia Plus with reference to the chairman of the Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan Farhod Rakhimi.

In turn, this holiday was recently mentioned by President Rahmon saying: “We Tajiks are proud of the great heritage of the Samanids and value our ancient traditions and customs. The part of this heritage is a unique cultural phenomenon in human civilization and has an even more ancient history, such as the celebration of Navruz, Tirgon, Mehrgon and the Sad.” “These ancient customs of the Aryans, regardless of any religious elements, gained popularity among the people and gradually acquired national status”, – he declared at the International scientific symposium “The study of the ancient culture: yesterday and today” at the end of October in Dushanbe.

Thus, the Rakhmon regime, after many years of struggle with Islam and its revival in the minds of the people of Tajikistan, which consisted of harassment, oppression, a ban on the practice of Shariah laws and arrests of religious people, to all of the above it started to promote the revival of the customs and values of Zoroastrianism, presenting them as the cultural and historical roots of the Tajik people.

However, Rakhmon and his master in Russia are far from the only ruler who tried or is trying to squeeze out Islamic values ​​from the minds of the peoples of Central Asia. Over the inhabitants of this region, the work has been deliberately carried out over the years to destroy their ideological and cultural values, and these people have been exposed to ideological attacks and overt physical genocide for many years. So, for example, the atheistic USSR dealt a tremendous ideological blow to the inhabitants of Central Asia, including Tajikistan, well-known of them is an absolute ban not even on studying Islam, but even on performing prayers, converting mosques to various public organizations, and prosecuting any manifestation of Islam among the people, the constant propaganda of anti-Islamic thoughts in society, etc. And all this continues to this day, only with the use of other methods and means, including propaganda of anti-Islamic holidays and ideas in society.

All these holidays contradict the canons of Islam because Muslims have only two holidays, as reported in the hadith of the Prophet (saw) transmitted from Anas ibn Malik (may Allah be pleased with him):قَدِمَ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ صلى الله عليه وسلم الْمَدِينَةَ وَلَهُمْ يَوْمَانِ يَلْعَبُونَ فِيهِمَا فَقَالَ: «مَا هَذَانِ الْيَوْمَانِ؟». قَالُوا: كُنَّا نَلْعَبُ فِيهِمَا فِى الْجَاهِلِيَّةِ. فَقَالَ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ صلى الله عليه وسلم: «إِنَّ اللَّهَ قَدْ أَبْدَلَكُمْ بِهِمَا خَيْرًا مِنْهُمَا يَوْمَ الأَضْحَى وَيَوْمَ الْفِطْرِ» “When the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) arrived in Medina, its inhabitants had two (holidays) days during which they played. He asked (them): “What are these days?” They replied: “(These are the days) that we played and had fun (celebrating) them in times of ignorance / jahiliyya/”. Then the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said: “Verily, Allah has replaced them for you with two better (public holidays) than they are: the day of Nahr (Slaughtering) and the day of Fitr (Breaking Fast).” This hadeeth was transmitted by Abu Dawood. And the Rahmon regime, in turn, explicitly and openly introduces pagan holidays in society, the holidays of pre-Islamic times.

Allah (swt) said in Surah 3 ayah 85: وَمَن يَبْتَغِ غَيْرَ الْإِسْلَامِ دِينًا فَلَن يُقْبَلَ مِنْهُ وَهُوَ فِي الْآخِرَةِ مِنَ الْخَاسِرِينَ “And whoever desires other than Islam as religion – never will it be accepted from him, and he, in the hereafter, will be among the losers.” [3:85]

Nevertheless, despite the fact that regimes and systems are changing, but with the advent of new regimes, the situation in the region does not change and the struggle against Islam continues, and the peoples of this region are attacked ideologically. But, in order to prevent such propaganda in society and protect the honor and dignity of this people, it is necessary to have an Islamic ruler like Abu Bakr (ra), Umar (ra) and other righteous Khaleefs (Caliphs) who would preserve and protect Islam and Muslims from such pagan holidays. And this is possible only through the restoration of the righteous Khilafah (Caliphate), which was destroyed 99 years ago by the enemies of Islam, and work in this direction is the direct responsibility of every adult Muslim.

Umar Farsi