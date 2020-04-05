The Hindu State Severs our Jugular Vein

Whilst the Bajwa-Imran Regime Appeals to Hostile Colonialist States, Instead of Mobilizing our Armed Forces to Liberate Occupied Kashmir

The Hindu State has launched yet another attack to tighten its grip on Occupied Kashmir, yet the Bajwa-Imran regime persists in its old, tattered, failed approach of condemning India through Twitter tweets, as if that were more than enough to fulfill its responsibility.

The regime, upon whom it is a duty to mobilize armed forces, acts like a news anchor, whose only job is to inform the world about what has happened, whilst crying to the major powers of the United Nations, including the US, to take action, as if they have embraced Islam. The Hindu State on 31 March 2020 issued a notification in which non-Kashmiris are granted domicile in Kashmir, after fulfilling some token conditions. Asides from class four jobs, all higher level jobs will be filled by non-Kashmiri people. Previously on 5 August 2019, the Hindu State passed a law through which it ended Kashmir’s special semi-autonomous status and fully integrated Kashmir into the Indian Union, a move that was strongly rejected by the Muslims of Kashmir. Even after imposing a lockdown, which has now entered into its eight month, that includes arrests, torture, forced disappearances and blinding through pellet guns, the Hindu State has not been able to force the Muslims of Kashmir to submit to its decision of annexing Kashmir into the Indian Union. And now the Hindu State has started to change the demography of Kashmir from Muslim majority to Muslim minority, by granting non-Muslim, non-Kashmiris domicile of Kashmir, so that its weak grip on Kashmir becomes stronger.

Whilst handicapped by the Capitalist democratic system, the concept of nation state, foreign policy based on “national interest,” appealing to the major world powers and abandoning the Muslims of Kashmir in the name of “securing the economy,” Pakistan will never liberate Kashmir. This reality is known to everyone of sight and insight. The Muslims secured their interests for over thirteen centuries through their military might under the Khilafah state. The greatness of the Khilafah state (Caliphate) was such that even the mere threat by the Khaleefah to mobilize the armed forces, was sometimes enough to secure the interests of Muslims. One of the tiniest of the creations of Allah (swt), the Coronavirus, visible only with the assistance of the powerful electron microscope, has exposed the current world order as lying on its death bed, with global recession showing its signs. If the cowardly worshippers of the cow can take advantage of the Coronavirus to consolidate their grip on Kashmir, then what can prevent the Muslims seizing the golden opportunity to re-establish the Khilafah when America, Britain, Russia, France and China are all paralyzed by the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, with their economies teetering near the edge of cataclysmic collapse? It is the ideal time to re-establish Khilafah in Pakistan and unify Afghanistan, Central Asia and the Middle East within it. Certainly, there is not a single power in the region that can resist or create hurdles in the path of the Ummah’s revival. Is there any other state than the Khilafah that can liberate the occupied lands of Kashmir, Palestine, Burma and Afghanistan? Can any sane person invest hopes in the Bajwa-Imran regime, which is a blind slave of the colonialist powers? How will it ever mobilize our armed forces to liberate Occupied Kashmir? So, O Officers of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, what are you waiting for? Come forward and grant your might and strength for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Friday, 10th Sha’ban 1441 AH

03/04/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 52