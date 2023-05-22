Palestine: Call to the Armies from the Heart of Masjid Al-Aqsa to Defend Al-Aqsa and the Honor of the Messenger (saw)

Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land of Palestine organized a massive protest at the heart of the blessed Masjid Al-Aqsa to call upon the Muslim Ummah’s Armies to respond to the Jewish entity’s aggression against Masjid Al-Aqsa and its desecration, their raising the flag of the Jewish entity in its squares, and their insulting the Messenger of Allah (saw).

Hizb ut Tahrir said in its speech, “Did you not see the herds of settlers defiling Al-Aqsa, from the Destination of the Israa of your Messenger (saw)? Have you not heard that flocks of settlers insulted the Messenger of Allah (saw) in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa? Have you not heard that they prevented the call to prayer (Adhaan) in Masjid Al-Aqsa during their desecration of it? As for you, you saw the flags of those who are cursed, being raised in Al-Aqsa… So when will the protection of Islam erupt in your souls…. When will you revolt in support of Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw)?”

The Hizb called on the armies of Egypt, ash-Sham, Jordan, Pakistan and Turkey to revolt against the treacherous ruling regimes, establish the Khilafah and march towards Al-Maqdis to liberate it and avenge the honor of the Messenger (saw).

It emphasized that supporting the Messenger of Allah (saw) and supporting Masjid Al-Aqsa is a great honor that can only be attained by those who bears his soul as an offering upon the palm of his hand. And it was good for him to sacrifice himself for Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw)… The support of Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw), and the liberation of Masjid Al-Aqsa is a great honor that the neglectful or the humiliated of these regimes can never attain… It is a great honor that can only be attained by the honorable, the righteous, who do not fear the blame of the blamer for the sake of Allah (swt).

Friday, 29 Shawwal 1444 AH – 19 May 2023 CE

For More Details, Please Visit Hizb ut Tahrir / The Blessed Land – Palestine Sites:

Official Site: Hizb ut Tahrir / The Blessed Land – Palestine

Facebook: Hizb ut Tahrir / The Blessed Land – Palestine

Twitter: Hizb ut Tahrir / The Blessed Land – Palestine

YouTube: Hizb ut Tahrir / The Blessed Land – Palestine