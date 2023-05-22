Jordan: Obituary of Dawah Carrier Eng. Ismail Al-Wahwah

[مِنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ يَنْتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلاً]

“Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah Some of them have fulfilled their pledge ˹with their lives˺, others are waiting ˹their turn˺. They have never changed ˹their commitment˺ in the least.” [Al-Ahzab 33:23]



With belief and submission of Allah’s (swt) Decree, the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Jordan mourns to the Muslims in general, and the people of Jordan and Muslims in Australia in particular, one of the party’s sincere, patient, and distinguished members, the possessor of solid positions that please Allah and His Messenger (saw), and we do not commend anyone before Allah.

The political thinker from the old generation of the members of Hizb ut Tahrir

Eng. Ismail Al-Wahwah (Abu Anas)

Who passed away to the mercy of Allah (swt) on Wednesday, 27 Shawwal 1444 AH corresponding to 17/5/2023 CE, in Australia, after a life he spent in obedience to Allah (swt) carrying the call of truth and goodness with Hizb ut Tahrir, working for the resumption of Islamic life by establishing the Khilafah (Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophethood, patiently in spite of the many prosecutions and arrests he faced, prison sentences several times, and oppressive rulings whose falsity has been proven, as in the so-called fabricated “Mu’ta” case, he sought his reward from Allah, trusting in His victory (swt), despite what he faced and suffered during his illness.

He, may Allah have mercy on him, remained steadfast on the truth that he carried, defiant and outspoken. He was persistent, his resolve did not wane, proclaiming the truth with his bold speeches and informed political media interviews. He beamed of confidence in Allah’s (swt) promise, to the Ummah of Islam of victory and empowerment and the establishment of the Khilafah Rashidah State on the method of the Prophethood, which has always been the focus of his call and mobilization of the Ummah.

We ask Allah to bless our deceased, the deceased of the Ummah, with His Mercy, and to accept him with good acceptance, and to make his abode the highest Firdous in Paradise with the prophets, the truthful ones, the martyrs, the righteous, for they are the best companions, and to reward him on behalf of us and Islam and Muslims the best reward. And we ask Him (swt) for us and his family, patience, solace, and good condolence.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Press Release

28 Shawwal 1444 – Thursday, 18th May 2023

No: 21 / 1444

