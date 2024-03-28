One-Eyed Security Council Resolution Time Out While the Annihilation Continues

Yesterday, Monday, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza. The resolution, which was supported by 14 members while America abstained from voting, called for an “immediate ceasefire during the month of Ramadan” provided that it “leads to a permanent ceasefire.” It also called for “the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages,” in addition to “denouncing” all attacks against civilians and “all acts of terrorism,” while the project sponsors expressed their deep concern about the “catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.”

Thus, after more than 170 days of the war of extermination carried out by the Jewish entity, the destruction of crops and livestock, and the destruction of homes above their residents, with America’s support and cover for that entity with money and weapons, and full participation in all crimes, the Security Council comes out with an incomplete and blind decision, but it is a decision that does not cover up its failure, nor does it hide its paralysis, and it is the one that kept the deaf and mute silent about the viciousness of the massacre and the siege of hunger, and it proves with this decision that it is nothing more than a tool that speaks for America and remains silent regarding its interests.

This decision came as a call for a ceasefire during the “month of Ramadan,” even though more than half of Ramadan has passed and the killing has not stopped for a single day! Even though the decision stipulated an immediate cessation, it did not stipulate a permanent cessation, but rather “to lead to a permanent cessation,” as if it were a request for a time-out and nothing more. The resolution came in a general form that does not criminalize the criminal and does not resolve a position to stop the crime. Rather, America’s silence in voting against the resolution, unusually, can only be understood as saying that the resolution will not bring anything good, what was stated by White House spokesman John Kirby that abstaining from voting does not represent a shift in the American policy is the truth, that America is still the sponsor of the criminal entity and its criminal war until this moment, and the stops are nothing but a speck of ash in the eyes and a dose of anesthesia.

The Security Council, with its dark history, was never anything but a tool for America and the colonial powers to manage their interests, wars, and evils. There is no hope of good or security from it, and no one reaches to it except a negligent person, and no one hopes for good from it except a delusional one for its decisions, except for what was in the interest of the Americans in their implementation, are obstructive and worthless, especially those related to the Jewish entity, including this latest decision, where Kirby responded when asked about yesterday’s resolution that it was “non-binding.” As for the Jewish entity, its leaders, as usual in their insolence and arrogance, announced their anger at the decision, and canceled their delegation’s visit to Washington in refusal to cease their crimes, even temporarily.

If it were not for the humiliation, cowardice, and shameful failure of the Muslim rulers, and the work and conspiracy they carried out, stopping the shedding of Muslim blood would not have been a “non-binding” resolution to be discussed in the Security Council months after the genocide. Gaza will not be helped by a resolution from the Security Council. Rather, it will be helped and supported by an immediate decision from the Ummah and its capable forces, to remove the cowardly rulers, establish the Khilafah (Caliphate), and direct the armies, to uproot the criminal entity from its roots.

[وَالَّذِينَ إِذَا أَصَابَهُمُ الْبَغْيُ هُمْ يَنتَصِرُونَ]

“and who enforce justice when wronged.” [Ash-Shuraa 42:39]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land – Palestine

Press Release

16 Ramadan 1445 – Tuesday 26th March 2024

No: BN/S 1445 / 11

(Translated)