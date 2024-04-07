Action, Not Words, and Marching Armies to Al-Aqsa will do something for the Cause of Gaza and Palestine, O Erdogan!

At the Central Executive Committee (MYK) meeting held at the AK Party Headquarters, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: “Unfortunately, even in an issue such as the Gaza crisis, where we did everything we could and paid the price, we could not succeed in fending off political attacks and convincing some circles.” (03.04.2024 Haber Türk)

Comment:

It is clear from Erdoğan’s statements that he has not succeeded in fooling public opinion. The Turkish public, especially Muslims, are aware that Erdogan’s public statements in which he likened the Jewish entity to the Nazis, describing it as butchers and murderers, are linked to the local elections. The Jewish entity must have crossed out Erdogan, who was crossed out by the Turkish people, and to pour more salt in the wound, even before the ink was dry from the elections, the media of the Jewish entity leaked that Erdogan’s characterisations of the Zionist entity are linked to the local elections and that Erdogan wants to improve relations with “Israel”. “According to Maariv, after Erdogan compared Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to Hitler and Mussolini, Turkey’s deputy ambassador to Israel was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where the deputy ambassador told Foreign Ministry Director-General Jacob Blitstein that Erdogan’s harsh attitude towards Israel was due to political concerns about the local elections.” (https://www.indyturk.com 02.04.2024)

Erdogan had previously made similar remarks, but had later mended his relations and was about to host the prime minister of the Jewish entity in Ankara when the events of 7 October broke out. Therefore, it is not surprising that Erdoğan, who does not act according to Islamic ideology, will host a person whom he calls a joiner and a butcher today and whom he calls all kinds of qualifications, tomorrow at the Presidential Complex and give him all kinds of rewards and praise. We have repeatedly witnessed Erdoğan reconciling with rulers such as Sisi and Al Nahyan, whom he had previously criticised harshly, and calling them his friends. If Erdogan was sincere and honest in his criticisms against the Jewish entity, he would not have continued his commercial relations, cut all diplomatic and commercial relations with the Jewish entity that massacred Muslims, and would not have supported and helped the genocide of the Jewish entity by sending food and other materials by ships.

That is why the Islamic Ummah, knowing and realising that the puppet rulers in the Islamic world, especially Erdogan, did not do everything in their power in the face of the genocide committed by the Zionist entity in Gaza, but were content with only strong condemnations, has crossed Erdogan out at the ballot box. If Erdogan and the other rulers had done everything in their hands, they would have mobilised their powerful armies confined to their barracks to support the Muslims in Gaza and to liberate the Blessed Land of Palestine from the Jewish filth, and they would have made the Jewish entity forget even the devil’s whims. But unfortunately, they only watched the genocide and supported the genocide of the Jews through the back door.

That is why Erdogan has not done anything he could do, he has only done everything with his tongue. If he had done even the smallest thing, he would have ordered the mighty Turkish armies to march towards Palestine instead of Iraq and Syria, and he would have liberated the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which he called our red line, from the occupation and filth of the Zionists. Let’s skip this, at least he would have suspended commercial and diplomatic relations with the Jewish entity, but he withheld this from the Palestinian people.

That is why Erdogan should not say that he did everything he could for the Gaza crisis. If the Ummah had seen that he had done everything he could, its inclination would have been different and he would have emerged as the first party in the elections as he did in the previous elections. Except for the Islamic State Khilafah (Caliphate), the current rulers in the Islamic world will not do anything for Palestine and the Muslims, They will not and will not be able to throw even a stone at the Jews.

Ercan Tekinbaş