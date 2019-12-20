On the Ninth Anniversary of the Revolution…

On the occasion of the ninth anniversary of the start of the Ummah’s revolution from the lofty Sidi Bouzid, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia, started political activities through which it roused the people of Zaytouna and Kairouan to complete their revolution with Islam as the only civilized project capable of liberating the Ummah comprehensively and undiminished.

On December 13, 2019, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir held a stand after Friday prayers at the Sidi Bouzid Mosque, during which banners and flags (Rayat and Liwa’) were raised, a speech was given and a glimpse was distributed under the title: لِنَجْعَلَهَا لَكُمْ تَذْكِرَةً وَتَعِيَهَا أُذُنٌ وَاعِيَةٌ “That We might make it for you a reminder and [that] a conscious ear would be conscious of it.” [Al-Haqqa: 12].

Then, on 16 and 17 December 2019, this glimpse was circulated to most areas of the country.

The glimpse came in the form of rhetorical and clarifying questions such as:

“Where are you heading, O the people of Tunisia? … Did you expel the tyrant for a miserable and helpless democracy from which you reaped nothing but lean years of hardship and misery, followed by another five misfortune years? فمنِ اتَّبَعَ هُدَايَ فَلا يَضِلُّ وَلا يَشْقَى * وَمَنْ أَعْرَضَ عَنْ ذِكْرِي فَإِنَّ لَهُ مَعِيشَةً ضَنكاً “Then whoever follows My guidance will neither go astray [in the world] nor suffer [in the Hereafter * And whoever turns away from My remembrance – indeed, he will have a depressed life].” [Ta-Ha: 123-124]

The lecture concluded by addressing the people of Tunisia: “… and know that there is no life without Islam and no Islam without a state like the one established by the Messenger ﷺ…”.

Also, on 16 December 2019, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia organized a seminar entitled: “Tunisia needs a state, and by Allah you do not have but Islam and the Khilafah.” Ustadh Ali Al-Saidi began with an introduction on the role of the recent elections in prolonging the life of corruption and blocking the way for the direction of the Ummah toward the establishment of Allah’s Law, citing the reality of the corruption of the regime. Then Ustadh Saeed Khasharm, member of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia, delivered a speech entitled: “Democracy is a system of disbelief and misleading embezzled your revolution, fragmented your efforts and led you into the devastations“, and then Ustadh Mohamed Nasser Shuwaikha gave the closing speech on the above title of the seminar.

These activities culminated on the anniversary of the revolution in Sidi Bouzid where speeches were delivered in the Revolution Square, followed by lively discussions and positive interactions from the audience, as well as raising slogans calling on Muslims in Tunisia to inevitably break with colonial ties and the need to complete the revolution with Islam until it reaches safety; such as “One Row O Ahrar against the Colonial Government” and “Our Leader Forever, is Our Master Muhammad.”

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia will continue its activities beyond January 14, 2020 to rise up the “descendants of Uqba” to continue their revolution until it reaches its aim by establishing a state based solely on the sovereignty of Islam and the authority of the Ummah.

Allah (swt) says: وَللهِ عَاقِبَةُ الأُمُورِ“And to Allah belongs the outcome of [all] matters.” ]Al-Hajj: 41[

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Wednesday, 21st Rabii’ II 1441 AH

18/12/2019 CE

Issue No.: 1441 / 18