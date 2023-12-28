Obituary of a Member of Hizb ut Tahrir in a Chinese Prison

Another new crime has been added to the list of atrocities committed by the Chinese government, which is waging a fierce war against Islam and Muslims. The Chinese regime announced the death of Syed Jahan Muhammad Khanovich Nodirov from Andijan, a member of Hizb ut Tahrir, on November 28, 2023. Syed Jahan, who was martyred in a Beijing prison, was an activist among our Uighur brothers in East Turkestan, calling for the elevation of the word of Allah. He was imprisoned by the Chinese government in the summer of 2000. However, the sentence was read after 19 years, and Syed Jahan was deprived of his freedom for 20 years, with no consideration given to the long years he spent in prison. His Uighur wife remains detained in a concentration camp, a place of repression and torture. His relatives say that Syed Jahan remained in the medical treatment section of the Beijing prison in his final days.

It is known that China, which is no different from the Jews in its hostility to Islam and Muslims, engages in the most heinous acts of brutal repression and massacres against Muslims in East Turkestan. It keeps millions of Muslims in detention camps referred to as “brainwashing schools” and employs horrific torture methods against them. Today, China only dares to attack the people of Islam because Muslims lack a Khalifah (caliph) who could serve as a protective shield. The Mirziyoyev government in Uzbekistan, for example, does not protect the sons of this Ummah; on the contrary, it resembles the Chinese government in committing crimes against Muslims. This is why the Chinese regime continues to commit heinous crimes against Muslims without any hesitation.

The revival of Islam comes through the victory of Allah Alone, and this tree of victory and honor is watered by the blood of our martyr brothers, like Syed Jahan, who bore the burden of this challenging call. The martyrs are chosen by Allah Himself. In truth, they are the chosen and close servants of Allah. Despite our sadness at the departure of our brother Syed Jahan in this world, we congratulate him because he achieved a good end in life, which is Shahadah (martyrdom)! As Allah says:

[مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَىٰ نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلًا]

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance]. And they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration” [Al-Ahzab:23].

We ask Allah, Subhanah w Ta’alah, to place our brother Syed Jahan with our other martyr brothers in Jannah, among the prophets, the truthful, the martyrs, and the righteous, and what excellent companions these are. We ask Allah (swt) for patience and well-being for his family and relatives. Indeed, the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate), which will return soon by the permission of Allah, will certainly avenge our oppressed brothers and martyrs like Syed Jahan, from the Chinese government and other kufar colonizers.

[وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَذَا الْفَتْحُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَادِقِينَ * قُلْ يَوْمَ الْفَتْحِ لَا يَنفَعُ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا إِيمَانُهُمْ وَلَا هُمْ يُنظَرُونَ]

“And they say, “When will be this conquest, if you should be truthful?” * Say, [O Muhammad], “On the Day of Conquest the belief of those who had disbelieved will not benefit them, nor will they be reprieved.”” [As-Sajda:28-29]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Uzbekistan

Press Release

11 Juamda II 1445 – Sunday, 24th December 2023

Ref: 1445 / 07

(Translated)