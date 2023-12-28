Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Syria Mourns One of Its Members Hussain Othman Jummu’ah Abu Othman

We ask Allah to cover him with His Mercy and grant him the highest Firdous in Paradise.

The late brother, may Allah have mercy on him, Allah willing, spent decades of his life carrying the dawah of the Khilafah (Caliphate) within the ranks of Hizb ut Tahrir, without relenting in his determination nor faltering in his resolve.

He entered the prisons of the tyrant of Ash-Sham, the father, in the year 2000 CE, and came out a year later to continue carrying the dawah during those difficult years. He carried the call and was arrested again during the time of the tyrant, the son, in the year 2004, for nearly seven years, to continue carrying the call after his release again. He continued steadfast and sacrificing until he moved to the side of his Lord on Saturday, 10 Jumada al-Akhirah 1445 AH, corresponding to 23/12/2023 CE.

The eyes are filled with tears and the heart is humbled. We are saddened by your departure, O Abu Othman, and we only say what pleases Allah:

[إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ]

“Indeed we belong to Allāh, and indeed to Him we will return.” [Al-Baqara: 156].