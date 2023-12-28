O Respected ‘Ulema of Pakistan! Gaza is Burning, Whilst the Rulers of Pakistan are Motionless Spectators. You Must Support the Muslims of Gaza, by Calling the Armed Forces of Pakistan to Jihad for the Liberation of the Blessed Land of Palestine

Respected Ulema of Pakistan! The Jewish entity fills the skies of the Blessed Land of Palestine with fire and smoke, whilst irrigating its lands with the blood and tears of Muslims. Two months have passed, yet, not a single army of Muslims has moved to repel the attacking enemy army. Thus, we address you as Allah (swt) and Messenger of Allah (saw) inform us you must be. Allah (swt) said,

[إِنَّمَا يَخْشَى اللَّهَ مِنْ عِبَادِهِ الْعُلَمَاءُ]

“Those who fear Allah, of His servants, are the ‘ulema.” [TMQ Surah Fatir: 28].

On the authority of Abu Ad-Dardaa’ (ra), the Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

العلماء ورثة الأنبياء

“The ‘ulema are the inheritors of the Prophets.” [Abu Dawud, Tirmidhi]

So, after the era of the last Prophet (saw) sent to humanity, and the end of Revelation, you must be as the Prophets (as) were, looking after the affairs of the people, by all that Allah (swt) has revealed.

O Inheritors of the Prophets (as)!Behind the scenes of the current crisis in Gaza, Biden’s agents want your support in surrendering the Blessed Land of Palestine to the occupying entity of the Jews, through the Western “solution,” advocated by the rulers of the Muslims, over both the Arab and the Ajm (non-Arab).They are presenting you with a “two-state solution” as a solution to the current situation, even though this so-called solution is just a deception. The “two-state solution” results in the strengthening of the entity of the Jews. The means of survival for the Muslims in Palestine will be at the mercy of the cruel, heartless entity of the Jews. Their protection will be in the hands of the entity of the Jews. Moreover, the “two-state solution” ignites the confidence of the entity of the Jews to spread the fire of its Fitnah, from within the region alone, to well beyond.

The Western “solution” is an American solution. Supporting the “two-state solution” is a betrayal of Allah (swt), His Messenger (saw) and the believers. The land of Muslims is a sanctity which is not permissible for Muslims to surrender. Allah (swt) has forbidden to accept any kind of supremacy of the kuffar over the Muslims. Allah (swt) said,

[وَلَن يَجْعَلَ اللَّهُ لِلْكَافِرِينَ عَلَى الْمُؤْمِنِينَ سَبِيلًا]

“Allah (swt) does not permit the kafireen to have authority over the believers.” [TMQ Surah An-Nisaa 4:141].

Allah (swt) has made it a Shariah obligation to end the usurpation of the lands of the Muslims by the kafireen. Allah (swt) said,

[وَأَخْرِجُوهُم مِّنْ حَيْثُ أَخْرَجُوكُمْ]

“Expel them from wherever they have expelled you.” [TMQ Surah Al-Baqarah 2:191].

The command of Allah (swt) is related to any land of Muslims, whilst the land of Palestine is the land of Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa, the First Qibla, a sanctified Haram, the site of the Isra’a and Mi’raj of the Prophet (saw), whose precincts Allah (swt) has blessed until the Day of Judgment!

O Respected ‘Ulema! Pakistan’s rulers are moving towards recognizing the entity of the Jews, in return for funds from the traitorous rulers of the Gulf states, agents of the West. They are demanding that you approve America’s “two-state solution.” So these rulers use your religious status within the Ummah to strengthen their treacherous stance. By way of warning against the deception of these rulers, we remind you of the saying of Umar al-Farooq (ra), as narrated by ad-Darami,

هَلْ تَعْرِفُ مَا يَهْدِمُ الإِسْلاَمَ؟ قَالَ قُلْتُ، لاَ. قَالَ يَهْدِمُهُ زَلَّةُ الْعَالِمِ وَجِدَالُ الْمُنَافِقِ بِالْكِتَابِ وَحُكْمُ الأَئِمَّةِ الْمُضِلِّينَ

“Do you know what destroys Islam?” He replied, “No.” Umar said, “He is destroyed by the lapse of the ‘Aalim, the wrangling dispute of the hypocrite over the Book, and the ruling of misguided Imams.”

Indeed, the lapse of an ‘Aalim is more serious than the lapse of an ordinary person. Therefore, clearly refuse any kind of support for the rulers, in their betraying the Deen and Ummah. Hold them to account as to why they still have not mobilized the brave forces of Pakistan, despite having the power and capability to do so. Proclaim openly the obligation of the protection of the oppressed Muslims of Gaza, and the obligation of Jihad by the armed forces of Pakistan, for the liberation of the Blessed Land of Palestine. Indeed, it is the absence of military action that has prevented the Palestinian issue from being resolved as it must be, just so that these traitorous rulers can impose the American “two-state solution.” The Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

«وَالَّذِي نَفْسِي بِيَدِهِ لَتَأْمُرُنَّ بِالْمَعْرُوفِ وَلَتَنْهَوُنَّ عَنْ الْمُنْكَرِ أَوْ لَيُوشِكَنَّ اللَّهُ أَنْ يَبْعَثَ عَلَيْكُمْ عِقَابًا مِنْهُ ثُمَّ تَدْعُونَهُ فَلَا يُسْتَجَابُ لَكُمْ»

“By the One in Whose Hand is my soul! Either you command good and forbid evil, or Allah will soon send upon you a punishment from Him. Then you will make Dua to Him, but He will not respond to you.” [Tirmidhi].

O Respected ‘Ulema! In your stance towards the rulers, you must follow the pious predecessors who endured all kinds of hardships and trials, but never let their Deen be compromised. Imam Abu Hanifah, Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal and Izzuddin Abdul Salam were the bright stars of the Ummah, who held the rulers accountable, enduring all the difficulties that came their way. The mother of the pious ‘Aalim Imam Abu Hanifa, Nu’man ibn Thabit, may Allah (swt) grant him abundant mercy, said to him one day when he was in prison, يا نعمان، إن هذه المعرفة لم تنفعك إلا لضربك وسجنك، وهذا يكفي لأن تتخلى عنها“O Nu’man, this knowledge did not benefit you, except in getting beaten and imprisoned, and this is enough for you to abandon it.” Imam Abu Hanifah answered her, يا أماه، إذا رغبت العالم لكنت حققت ذلك، ولكني أردت أن يعلم الله سبحانه وتعالى أنني أحافظ على العلم الذي أعطاني، ولم أسلم نفسي معها للجحيم“O mother, if I desired the world I would have achieved that. However, I wanted Allah (swt) to know that I safeguarded the Islamic knowledge I was given and did not surrender myself, despite it, to the fire of Jaheem.”

O Respected ‘Ulema! Do you not yearn for the honor of one of your pious predecessors,Qaadi Muhyiddin az-Zaki, who delivered the first Friday sermon in Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa, after its liberation by the forces of Salahudin, in which he recited before the victorious army,

[فَقُطِعَ دَابِرُ الْقَوْمِ الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا وَالْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ رَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ]

“So the wrongdoers were utterly uprooted. And all praise is for Allah, Lord of all worlds.” [TMQ Surah Al-Anam 6:41]

By the permission of Allah (swt), this honor will be granted to the one who joins the vanguard of the struggle for the establishment of the Khilafah. Indeed, it was the Khilafah Rashidah of Umar al-Farooq (ra) which opened the Blessed Land of Palestine to Islam. It was Saladin Ayyubi under the Abbasid Khilafah who cleansed the land of Palestine from the impurity of the occupation by the Crusaders. It will be the Second Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly-Guided Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood that will liberate the Blessed Land of Palestine once again, by the permission of Allah (swt).

O Allah (swt) did we not convey?! O Allah (swt) bear witness that we conveyed! Allah (swt) said,

[إِنَّ فِي هَذَا لَبَلَاغاً لِّقَوْمٍ عَابِدِينَ]

“Indeed, in this Qur’an is a clear conveying for the worshippers.” [Surah Al-Anbiyyah 21:106].

