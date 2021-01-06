Obituary of a Dawah Carrier in Kyrgyzstan: Aliyev Sharifullah

مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ

وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلاً

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance]. And they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration” [Al-Ahzaab: 23]

We mourn with great sadness and sorrow the death of our dear brother Aliyev Sharifullah, who carried the call tirelessly and willingly to revive of the Islamic Ummah and spent his life carrying this call.

Aliyev Sharifullah, who was born in the city of Khujand, the capital of the Tajik state of Sughd, in 1978, was acquainted with the views of Hizb ut Tahrir in 1998, and began to work hard to resume the Islamic way of life by establishing the second Khilafah Rashida (rightly-guided Caliphate) on the method of prophethood.

The activity of our brother in the ranks of Hizb ut Tahrir did not remain far from the eyes of the tyrannical Tajik regime, led by Imam Ali Rahmon. He was arrested in 2000 on trumped-up charges to prevent any Dawah activities. Sherifullah did not stop his activity even after he served his sentence in prison under brutal conditions. He did not care at all about the oppression of the oppressor, nor blame by the people for the sake of the call. This is why, the oppressive regime imprisoned him twice also after his release from prison. Our brother spent 13 and a half years of his life in the brutal prisons of the Tajik regime. But his trial never broke his resolve, on the contrary. Our brother continued his activities with courage and determination after serving his next prison term in early 2020.

Sadly, the brutal torture in the prisons of the tyrant, and the lack of adequate human health care have affected our brother’s health. Sharifullah passed away on 1/1/ 2021.

We ask Allah (swt) to shower our brother Aliyev Sharifullah, with His wide mercy, and that he enters Heaven with the Prophets, the Siddiqeen, the martyrs, the righteous, and they are the best companions. We ask Allah (swt) to grant his family patience and solace.

Despite our great sadness at the death of our honorable brother, Sharifullah, we only say that which pleases our Lord Almighty, إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ “Verily to Allah do we belong, and verily, to Allah do we return.” [al-Baqara: 156].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Kyrgyzstan

Monday, 20th Jumada I 1442 AH

04/01/2021 CE

REF: 1442 / 01