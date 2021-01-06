Pakistan Can Easily Liberate Occupied Kashmir

There is no Need to Appeal to the Deaf and Dumb UN and OIC, when under the Khilafah Rashidah, Pakistan’s Armed Forces and Intelligence Can Easily Liberate Occupied Kashmir from the Hindu State

On 5 January 2021, Imran Khan tweeted, “On 5th January 1949, the United Nations guaranteed the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir through an impartial plebiscite. We observe this day as a reminder to the UN & its member states of their unfulfilled commitment to the Kashmiri people.” Why is there a need to constantly beg to the deaf and dumb UN and OIC, when the Salahudins of Pakistan’s armed forces are willing and capable to liberate Occupied Kashmir, from the cowardly Hindu State? Upon whom have the visionless rulers rested hope of relief for the Muslims from their oppressors? The UN is but a tool of the very Western colonialist powers that back occupation by both the Jewish entity and the Hindu State. The rulers within the OIC are those that sit motionless, until such a time that their Western masters demand action from them to strengthen their war against Islam and Muslims.

O Muslims of Pakistan!

It is not the time for tweets, appeals and protests, for they are salt in the wounds of our Muslim brothers and sisters in Occupied Kashmir. It is time for the takbeers and marching of our noble armed forces in Jihad in the Path of Allah (swt) to liberate Occupied Kashmir. At a time when the Hindu State is suppressing the Muslims of Occupied Kashmir, whilst martyring our troops across the Line of Control and Working Boundary, it is high time for us to mobilize Pakistan Army and ISI to liberate Kashmir, with all our support and the help of Allah (swt). Recently Azerbaijan’s Muslim army successfully liberated parts of the occupied areas of Nagorno-Karabakh. So what prevents us from unleashing the sixth largest army in the world, with troops desiring martyrdom or victory, to liberate Kashmir? Recently, with the help of Allah (swt), poorly armed Afghan fighters brought the US armed forces to their knees, such that Washington is begging for relief on the battlefield through talks on tables. So what will be the state of the demoralized and divided troops of the Hindu State, when they face our highly trained and well-equipped lions?

O Muslims of Pakistan!

Allah (swt) commanded us, وَاقْتُلُوهُمْ حَيْثُ ثَقِفْتُمُوهُمْ وَأَخْرِجُوهُمْ مِنْ حَيْثُ أَخْرَجُوكُمْ﴾‌ “Kill them wherever you come upon them and drive them out of the places from which they have driven you out.” [Surah Al-Baqarah, 2:191], so fulfill His (swt) command! The only obstacle to the liberation of Occupied Kashmir are rulers that have restrained our armed forces and intelligence, upon the order of their masters in Washington. It is upon us to demand from our fathers, brothers and sons in Pakistan’s armed forces that they grant their Nussrah for the immediate re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood. It is only then that we will rejoice as our lions deliver a resounding victory for the Islamic Ummah, under the leadership of a Khaleefah Rashid, with their sweat, blood, fire and steel. Allah (swt) said,قَاتِلُوهُمْ يُعَذِّبْهُمُ اللَّهُ بِأَيْدِيكُمْ وَيُخْزِهِمْ وَيَنْصُرْكُمْ عَلَيْهِمْ وَيَشْفِ صُدُورَ قَوْمٍ مُؤْمِنِينَ﴾ “Fight them. Allah (swt) will punish them at your hands, and humiliate them, and help you against them, and heal the hearts of a believing people.” [Surah At-Tawbah 9: 14].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Tuesday, 21st Jumada I 1442 AH

05/01/2021 CE

No: 1442 / 39