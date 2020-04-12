Obituary of a Da’wah Carrier in Denmark: Shafiq Abdullah Mansour

مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ

وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلاً

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance]. And they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration” [Al-Ahzaab: 23]

In submission to the command of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala and content with His Qadaa’, Hizb ut Tahrir / Denmark mourns to the Muslims generally, and the Muslims of Denmark specifically, one of its sincere, patient and unique members, a person of solid stances that please Allah and His Messenger:

Brother Shafiq Abdullah Mansour (Abu Bakr)

Who passed away on Thursday 09/04/2020 afternoon, after a bitter battle with a chronic illness. He passed away at the age of 54, which he spent in the obedience of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala, carrying the Da’wah with Hizb ut Tahrir tirelessly, steadfast upon the Haqq and optimistic about the promise of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala to the Ummah of Islam of victory and establishment.

We ask Allah to bestow on our deceased His Mercy, to accept him right graciously, to make his abode the blissful gardens of Jannah and to raise him amongst the prophets, truthful, martyrs and righteous, and how good is their company and to reward him with the best of reward. We also ask Allah to inspire us and his family with patience, consolation and best of solace.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Denmark

Thursday, 16th Sha’ban 1441 AH

09/04/2020 CE

No.: 1441 / 03