Coronavirus is One of the Signs of Allah

The new type Coronavirus turned into a real pandemic with the isolation of hundreds of millions of people globally. Even though the geopolitical effects of the virus currently seem less important than health and security, in the long term it may have some critical results on the global position of the United States. (Source: Medyascope)

Comment:

It is an undeniable fact that the negativities caused by the coronavirus, which started in Wuhan, China and spread all over the world in a short time, are reflected in every aspect of life. One of the major realities that the coronavirus showed and reminded us is that Allah is supreme over everything. We as the believers of Islam surely believe that Allah is supreme over everything. However, this was sometimes not reflected in the actual assessments by some of our Muslim brothers.

Some of the arguments faced by the Muslims who carry the idea of re-establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) are as follows:

Re-domination of Islam over the world is just a utopia, nothing more than a fiction.

It is beyond the reality to talk about the establishment of the Islamic State despite the super powers (USA, England, Russia, China, etc.)

Even an invisible virus proves the inaccuracy and inconsistency of these and similar arguments mentioned above. We have all witnessed what a virus has done to super powers and how it has ravaged them. Was the USA not powerful? Was the high-tech equipment of the colonial infidels not at a high level? Did they not have all the ability and capabilities? No one could cope with them, right?

Allah has hooked them at a stance nobody thought of. And indeed Allah has showed the whole world that He is supreme over everything through an invisible virus. Allah has made the so-called super powers feel its own superiority by means of not being able to prevent the spread of the virus. He taught them how helpless they are in the face of a virus. In addition, once again Allah Azzah wa Jalla reminded the Muslims of their power through a virus, who felt distressed and thought that the colonial super powers had indestructible castles and very powerful weapons. These experiences reminded me of the verse about the tribe of the Bani Nadir mentioned in the second verse of Surat al-Hashr: هُوَ الَّذِي أَخْرَجَ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا مِنْ أَهْلِ الْكِتَابِ مِن دِيَارِهِمْ لِأَوَّلِ الْحَشْرِ مَا ظَنَنتُمْ أَن يَخْرُجُوا وَظَنُّوا أَنَّهُم مَّانِعَتُهُمْ حُصُونُهُم مِّنَ اللَّهِ فَأَتَاهُمُ اللَّهُ مِنْ حَيْثُ لَمْ يَحْتَسِبُوا وَقَذَفَ فِي قُلُوبِهِمُ الرُّعْبَ يُخْرِبُونَ بُيُوتَهُم بِأَيْدِيهِمْ وَأَيْدِي الْمُؤْمِنِينَ فَاعْتَبِرُوا يَا أُولِي الْأَبْصَارِ “It is He who expelled the ones who disbelieved among the People of the Scripture from their homes at the first gathering. You did not think they would leave, and they thought that their fortresses would protect them from Allah; but [the decree of] Allah came upon them from where they had not expected, and He cast terror into their hearts [so] they destroyed their houses by their [own] hands and the hands of the believers. So take warning, O people of vision.”

As it is known, this verse is sent to the first expelled tribe of Bani Nadr. Sayyid Qutub (Rahimahullah) has underscored the Supremacy of Allah (swt) and commented on this ayah as follows: “They had planned everything before. The only thing that was not in account was the attack that came from within themselves. They did not take into account that Allah had seized them. And so, Allah interferes and catches at any time He wants and He knows. He is the All-Knowing and Supreme over everything. (Sayyid Qutub, In the Shade of the Quran, Surat-al Hashr, verse 2)

This verse indicates that Allah has more power and supremacy over the precautions taken and the castles built by the disbelievers. As long as Allah wants something, it happens instantly.

Consequently, the USA and the other colonialist super powers are not able to prevent the re-establishment of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate), which is the pledge of Allah (swt) and glad tidings of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ. Covid-19 is one of the marks of Allah which indicates how weak those super powers are against a tiny virus. Our responsibility is to work for the implementation of the Deen of Allah over the world and demand for His help. يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِن تَنصُرُوا اللَّهَ يَنصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُمْ “Oh you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet.” [Surah Muhammad: 7]

Abdullah İmamoğlu

