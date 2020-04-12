In the Manner of the Defunct Regime, the Transitional Government Doubled the Price of Bread, and there is no Consolation in the Hypocrisy of GAHT

The Governor of Khartoum, Lieutenant General Ahmed Abdoun, announced that, in the interest of the Khartoum state government to find a safe way out that achieves stability and flow of bread, it was agreed to allow the production of loaf of bread weighing 40 – 45 grams to be sold to the consumer at the price of one pound, whereas the price of loaf of bread weighing 80 – 90 grams to be two pounds, with the commitment of bakery owners to the agreed weights and prices.

We, in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan, in the face of this announcement, which confirms that the government seeks to find a way out and not real solutions, we affirm the following:

First: The declared weight of bread for the price of one pound during the era of the previous regime was 70 grams, and this weight was manipulated at the end of the Inqadh era until it reached 50 grams.

Second: The current Transitional Government turned a blind eye to reducing the weight of the loaf of bread, so that at its best it does not reach 30 grams, and yet it became difficult to reach.

Third: The bakery owners insisted that the loaf of bread be two pounds with extra weight; considering that the current value does not cover the cost of production, and the tension and the manufacture of the crisis remained, until people accept the new price, and the government has finally succumbed to the price of two pounds for a loaf of bread. And to continue in misleading it mentioned two prices, and two weights, which will not happen on the ground.

Fourth: Until the people go along with the deception – as the defunct government did – the size of bread in the first days will be bigger than its current size, then the weight will be as the weight today, and the price will be fixed at two pounds, and thus the government would have doubled the price of bread, without officially announcing it.

The Transitional Government is no different from the defunct government, which the people rose up against and its unjust policies, which are based on riba-based international funds, and their destructive prescriptions. They are two sides of the same coin, as the basis is to rely in dealing with crises on the unjust capitalist system, which is based on levies, and disrupting production for the interest of the greedy capitalism, and has nothing to do with taking care of people’s affairs. At this time the government’s upholder, the forces of freedom and change (GAHT), dissemble that there will be no lifting of subsidies for bread or others. The government’s insistence on implementing the damned IMF prescriptions, despite the outrageous high cost, poverty and destitution that beset people, indicates that these rulers are agents of colonialism.

Only the system of Islam, the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood, is capable of taking care of the affairs of the people and finding a decent, comforting and reassuring life for them, as it takes its treatments from the Book of the Lord of the Worlds, and the guidance of the Holy Prophet ﷺ.

O people of Sudan: Come work to establish the Khilafah Rashidah State on the method of the Prophethood, to come out from these successive crises, so you please your Lord, and you have a contented life.

Allah Almighty says: يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ “O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah intervenes between a man and his heart and that to Him you will be gathered” [Al-Anfal: 24]

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Thursday, 16th Shaban 1441 AH

09/04/2020 CE

No: HTS 1441 / 43