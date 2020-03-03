Obituary a Dawah Carrier in Syria: Hasan Duwaik Abi Adnan

Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah of Syria announces to the Islamic Ummah the death of one its Shabab, Hasan Duwaik Abi Adnan who passed away to His Lord on Thursday night corresponding to 27/02/2020 during the bombing of hatred and criminality, on Al Atareb city in the western countryside of Aleppo, where the shelling struck his house, and he died as a result, may Allah have mercy on him.

Abu Adnan – we consider him and Allah Knows Best- that he was one of the steadfast workers in the ranks of Hizb ut Tahrir to establish the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood. He remained in Bashar’s prisons and the cellars of his intelligence for many years. After his release, he continued to carry out his duty to carry the dawah, and made every effort to give advice and insight to keep ash-Shaam Revolution out of the countries associated with America. The call to cut ties with the supportive and conspiratorial countries; and to break the red lines drawn, which exposed him to threats and arrest at the hands of the Headquarters for the Liberation of Al-Sham (Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham), but that did not intimidate him nor scare him, rather he continued to speak out and call out the truth with patience and hopeful of Allah’s reward until death overcame him.

We ask Allah to bless him with an abundance amount of mercy; to dwell in His spacious gardens; to accept him among the martyrs; and to hasten the establishment of the state of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood, which puts an end to the criminals; and it implements the rules of the Deen, He (swt) is the Guardian and is capable of that. And we do not say except that which pleases Allah (swt):

إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ

“Truly! To Allah we belong and truly, to Him we shall return.”

Ahmad Abdul Wahhab

Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Syria

Thursday, 03rd Rajab 1441 AH

27/02/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 06