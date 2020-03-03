The Dance Festival in Khartoum is One of the Activities that Detach Women from Belief and the Values of Virtue

The first open public ceremony was held at the Spark City Hall in Khartoum, under the title “Women’s Festival of Bridal Dance”, which is the first ceremony of its kind in Khartoum. A number of beauty and fashion houses sponsored the ceremony … It will showcase bridal fashion, and traditional and innovative forms of bridal dances. The party organizers set the entrance fee for the festival ranging between 500 and 1500 pounds. (Almeghar, 29/2/2020).

Cultural and moral crimes continue to take place against the people of Sudan under the Transitional Government that announced its explicit secularism and started to repeal the public order law (which, despite all its misfortunes, fought such vile activities), and so we saw these dance shows and fashion shows, women’s football matches and cycling for girls on the streets, and other immodest activities!

The women of Sudan have an identity based on the Islamic civilization with a long-standing Islamic heritage, that made them modest, with values of modesty and chastity reflected in their garment that mimics the Malhafa (wrapped outer garment) in the era of female companions before the intellectual invasion that increased the dress transparency and shortness, so it became see-through and shapes the body form. And the third of the catastrophes is that this Transitional Government raced time to detach Muslim women in Sudan from their creed, Deen, purity and chastity, and made them enter into the stinking swamp of Western civilization through the gate of CEDAW in legislation, which makes it imperative that women be viewed as a body and a profit-generating commodity!

These abominable activities that take place under the slogans of folklore and heritage, aim to establish a vulgar culture that does not represent the faithful, chaste, and pure women of Sudan, to replace the Islamic culture, to create a generation that rejects its Islamic culture and considers it ancient and accepts this culture of vice and immorality, and considers it modern and liberated!

The government allowance of such festivals is a corruption of women with all the audacity and insolence, and it is a challenge to the people of Sudan, of their belief (Deen) and values. It is a token offered by the government to the supportive countries, to show how it is obedient and isolated from the creed of the people of the country and their authentic culture deeply rooted in them, to demonstrate its dedication and sincerity in lifting the name of Sudan off the list of terrorism! Therefore, it is concerned with satisfying the American embassies and European Union countries, instead of being preoccupied with the issues of the country and the people, such as the bread and fuel queues, and crushing high prices that the government is unable to address!!!

Let everyone, who wants to convert our women into cheap goods for display and pleasure and who wants to destroy the remaining aspects of chastity and purity in our societies out of envy, know that: وَاللَّهُ يُرِيدُ أَن يَتُوبَ عَلَيْكُمْ وَيُرِيدُ الَّذِينَ يَتَّبِعُونَ الشَّهَوَاتِ أَن تَمِيلُوا مَيْلاً عَظِيماً “Allah wants to accept your repentance, but those who follow [their] passions want you to digress [into] a great deviation” [An-Nisa’: 27].

We tell them all, dance and enjoy your desires, you will know your dire consequence the day when the Islamic way of life resumes, by establishing the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, that will hold you accountable for what your hands have committed and what you deserve. So, Muslim women, be from the workers to establish the Khilafah, it is the only true guarantor of the dignity of the world and the dignity of the Hereafter.

Official Spokeswoman of the Women’s Section in Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Saturday, 05th Rajab 1441 AH

29/02/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 08