Acting as a Hired Facilitator, the Bajwa-Imran Regime puts Pakistan’s Capabilities at Trump’s Disposal

to Ensure a Long US Term Crusader Presence in the Region, through the Doha Accords

Upon the signing of the Doha Accord between the US and the Taliban on 29 February 2020, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, enthusiastically tweeted, “We welcome the Doha Accord signed between US and the Taliban…. Pakistan is committed to playing its role in ensuring the agreement holds and succeeds in bringing peace to Afghanistan.”

Indeed, the Bajwa-Imran regime is enthusiastic about the accords, as it has worked hard for months, using both threats and incentives, to facilitate the signing of the accords by the Afghan resistance. However, far from providing security for Muslims, the Doha Accords ensure grave danger for Muslims of Central and South Asia by ensuring long term US military presence in the region under the cover of a counter terrorism force.

The accords came at a time when the cowardly US troops were staring at a humiliating defeat at the hands of poorly armed but highly determined Afghan resistance, who smashed the myth of US invincibility through their firm Iman in Allah (swt). Through separate agreements announced with the Taliban and the puppet Afghan regime, the US has sought to provide legitimacy to the colonial state formed by the US after its invasion of Afghanistan in 2001. Made possible by the Bajwa-Imran regime’s facilitation, the US-Taliban accord, strengthens the colonialist Afghan state, the guardian of US political and military regional, by ensnaring the Taliban in a complex, conditional, power-sharing process, creating opportunities for continued US presence in the region. Yet, Pakistan’s rulers celebrate this accord as a victory, when it is a tool for strengthening the American Raj in the region. May Allah (swt) destroy these rulers, how they strengthen the influence of enemies of Islam and Muslims in our region!

O Muslims of Pakistan!

Allah (swt) said,وَلَا تَكُونُوا كَالَّتِي نَقَضَتْ غَزْلَهَا مِنْ بَعْدِ قُوَّةٍ أَنْكَاثًا “And do not be like she who untwisted her spun thread after it was strong.” [Surah An-Nahl 16:92] Through facilitating the Doha Accords, the Bajwa-Imran regime has snatched victory for its master, Trump, from the jaws of defeat, exposing us to the danger of a long term US troop presence in the region. It is upon all of us to account Pakistan’s rulers for acting as hired facilitators for the American Raj. RasulAllah ﷺ said, «مَا تَرَكَ قَوْمٌ الْجِهَادَ إلاّ ذُلّوا» “No people abandon Jihad except that they are humiliated.” [Ahmad] Let us encourage our armed forces to back the Taliban in their Jihad to fight and liberate city by city, province by province, all of the Muslim Land of Afghanistan, until the US forces are kicked out from the region in a humiliating defeat, with the US puppet regime abolished. And let us demand from the lions of our armed forces to mobilize in the Path of Allah (swt) to give the death blow to the crumbling US occupation of Afghanistan, through directly challenging the US influence in Afghanistan. Allah (swt) said,وَإِنِ اسْتَنصَرُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمُ النَّصْرُ “And if they seek help of you for the religion, then you must help.” [Surah al-Anfaal 8:72].

And let us call upon our armed forces to grant Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood, which will ensure that the Muslim Land of Afghanistan is the graveyard of the American Raj, with the combined strength of the Muslims of Afghanistan and Pakistan being used in the service of the Islamic Ummah, ushering in a new era of Islamic revival which the Ummah yearns and prays for.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Sunday, 06th Rajab 1441 AH

01/03/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 48