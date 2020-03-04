On the Anniversary of the People of Yemen’s entry into Islam, Abdul-Malik takes them out!

On the anniversary of Islam’s entry into Yemen, the people of Yemen are used to celebrate the first Friday of Rajab each year on this occasion. On Friday, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi gave a televised speech, but he did not speak, like the rest, words on this great occasion reflecting the joy of entering into Islam. Rather, he deliberately sought to divide the people of Yemen, the believers, those who follow his way, and the hypocrites, those who do not follow his way. He said: “We find how the embodied responsibility of jihad for the sake of Allah – Glory be to Him – with soul and money is a major and essential part of belief, and it is the important criterion that manifests the credibility of man in his belonging to belief…” He added, “… they only wanted the belief of religious rites, the belief that is limited to prayer, fasting, zakat, and Hajj, for example, some of the religious rites…” Also saying, “… and that is an imperfect concept of belief in the true sense…” Abdul-Malik al-Houthi considered the entry of the people of Yemen into Islam not by the coming of Mu’adh bin Jabal to Al-Jund in the year 9 AH, but by the arrival of Ali bin Abi Talib in the year 10 AH.

How does Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi restrict belief in his person and his followers, and their Quranic march that gave birth to a civil state that they boast about day and night, as it separates religion from life, and preserves the republican system, democracy, usurious dealing, reaching out to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, and opening the country wide to foreign organizations to spread corruption?! If Abdul-Malik was sincere in his claim of ruling by Islam, then it is ma’roof (good) matter that Muslims will know and no one will reject.

Abdul-Malik and Hadi are both far from implementing Islam in real life through a state based on the Islamic creed as well as its systems of life, so that there is nothing in it that is not based on the Islamic creed. We do not deny that you are from the people of Yemen, but you must follow the path that the predecessors followed, in following Allah (swt) and His Messenger ﷺ, whom Allah said about them: وَإِنْ تَتَوَلَّوْا يَسْتَبْدِلْ قَوْماً غَيْرَكُمْ ثُمَّ لا يَكُونُوا أَمْثَالَكُمْ “And if you turn away, He will replace you with another people; then they will not be the likes of you” [Mohammad: 38] who were described by the Prophets as: «الْإِيمَانُ يَمَانٍ وَالْحِكْمَةُ يَمَانِيَةٌ» “The belief is among the Yemenites, the wisdom is that of the Yemenites”.

This is a time when the people of Yemen do not need to celebrate their entry into Islam as much as they need the implementation of Islam on them in the reality of life. This is a time when Muslims, not just the people of Yemen, need to be ruled by Islam, and to renounce anything else, to unify their ranks, remove the borders that were drawn between them after the First World War, restore their fallen state, and to re-establish the Khilafah Rashida (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, in fulfillment to Allah’s promise. وَعَدَ اللهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنْكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُمْ فِي الأَرْضِ “Allah has promised those who have believed among you and done righteous deeds that He will surely grant them succession [to authority] upon the earth just as He granted it to those before them” [An-Nur: 55].

And the glad-tiding of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ: «ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ» “And then Khilafah on the method there will be of Prophethood”.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Monday, 07th Rajab 1441 AH

02/03/2020 CE

No: HTY- 1441 / 14