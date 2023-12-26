O Ummah of Muhammad (saw)! Reclaim Your Authority, Summon your Armies, Restore the Khilafah Rashidah Now

O Islamic Ummah! As the genocidal onslaught continues against our Palestinian brothers and sisters, make no mistake; this is not merely a war between Muslims and Zionists, or colonialists and the colonized. It is a dedicated assault on Islam by the Kuffar (infidels).

The Zionist entity has been armed in every manner by its fellow infidels; with arms, with media, with economic support, while Muslim voices are suppressed by their agent rulers. The infidels continue to massacre women, children, infants, and unborn fetuses in the name of “defense.”

Of course, Allah (swt) warned us of their intentions,

[وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ لَا تُفْسِدُوا فِي الْأَرْضِ قَالُوا إِنَّمَا نَحْنُ مُصْلِحُونَ]

“And when it is said to them, “Do not cause corruption on the earth,” they say, “We are but reformers (peacemakers).” (TMQ Surah Al-Baqarah 2:11)

And while the infidels – the US, UK, and other Western allies – rush to the Zionist entity’s aid, where are our leaders, our armies? Did our Lord (swt) not command them to protect the Muslims from oppressors, to expel the Kuffar from where they expelled us? Instead, our rulers use the language of the Kuffar, calling for conferences, protests, and deals.

O Islamic Ummah, did Salahuddin liberate Al Quds with conferences? Did al-Mu’tasim condemn the Byzantines with words and call for “immediate ceasefires”? Or did they follow the Sunnah of the Prophet (saw), and raised their swords to the oppressor? Allah (swt) said,

[وَاقْتُلُوهُمْ حَيْثُ ثَقِفْتُمُوهُمْ وَأَخْرِجُوهُم مِّنْ حَيْثُ أَخْرَجُوكُمْ ۚ وَالْفِتْنَةُ أَشَدُّ مِنَ الْقَتْلِ]

“Kill them wherever you come upon them, and drive them out of the places from which they have driven you out. For Fitnah is far worse than killing.” (TMQ Surah al-Baqarah 2:191)

Make no mistake, the war is between Kufr and Islam. Just as the infidels massacre our Palestinian brothers and sisters, the Hindus oppress Muslims in India and attack the honor of the Muslimah in Kashmir, the Chinese pagans trap the Uighur Muslims in concentration camps, the Russians bomb Syria, while the Americans and Saudis starve Yemen.

O Islamic Ummah, where are your rulers? You call on them to save your brothers and sisters, to mobilize your armies, but they neglect your pleas. How could they not?! They’ve long sold their souls for their seats of power and wealth. They’ve long since aligned their interests with those of the Kuffar.

But Allah (swt) said,

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَتَّخِذُوا الَّذِينَ اتَّخَذُوا دِينَكُمْ هُزُوًا وَلَعِبًا مِّنَ الَّذِينَ أُوتُوا الْكِتَابَ مِن قَبْلِكُمْ وَالْكُفَّارَ أَوْلِيَاءَ ۚ وَاتَّقُوا اللَّهَ إِن كُنتُم مُّؤْمِنِينَ]

“O you who have believed, take not those who have taken your Deen in ridicule and amusement, among the ones who were given the Scripture before you, nor the kuffar, as allies. And fear Allah, if you should be believers.” (TMQ Al-Maaidah 5:57)

My dear Muslim brothers and sisters, it’s time for us to abandon the language of the Kuffar, and their institutions designed to protect their interests, and their false calls for peace. No more calls for ceasefires! No more conferences! No more nation states and borders that divide us!

Did a conference save Syria? Did the United Nations protect innocent Yemeni men, women, and children from airstrikes and starvation? Did calls for peace liberate Kashmir?

Did words, campaigns, human rights champions, and the international community protect the Uighurs? Have peaceful talks freed Palestinians from their seventy-five-years of oppressive occupation? Is the system of Kufr protecting the people of Sudan?

You say “the rulers have betrayed us, what can we do?,” while our Palestinian brothers and sisters recite with Iman,

[حَسْبُنَا اللَّهُ وَنِعْمَ الْوَكِيلُ]

“Allah is sufficient for us and He is the best Protector.” [TMQ Surah Aali Imran 3:173]

Indeed, Allah (swt) is sufficient for us, too. So return to what Allah (swt) has commanded – call on the armies, abandon the system of infidels and establish the Khilafah. Unify as one Ummah.

If we follow the Sunnah of Muhammad (saw), and bring the ruling by the Book of Allah (swt), as he (saw) did, then with Allah (swt)’s blessing, how can we possibly fail?

So, call on your brothers, your sons, your fathers in the armed forces, remind them of their duties. Remind them of their obligation to respond to Allah (swt)’s call, for He (swt) said,

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مَا لَكُمْ إِذَا قِيلَ لَكُمُ انفِرُوا فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ اثَّاقَلْتُمْ إِلَى الْأَرْضِ ۚ أَرَضِيتُم بِالْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا مِنَ الْآخِرَةِ ۚ فَمَا مَتَاعُ الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا فِي الْآخِرَةِ إِلَّا قَلِيلٌ]

“O believers! What is the matter with you that when you are asked to march forth in the cause of Allah, you cling firmly to the earth? Do you prefer the life of this world over the Hereafter? The enjoyment of this worldly life is insignificant compared to that of the Hereafter.” (TMQ Surah At-Tawbah 9:38)

Allah (swt) chose us as the best Ummah, and Muhammad (saw) himself will intercede for us on the Last Day. So remember your covenant with Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw), our promise to live by Islam, to respond to the call of our brothers and sisters, and to raise our armies to fight the oppressors.

The armies of Muslims exist to serve the Islamic Ummah, not to safeguard the interests of treacherous rulers, and not to protect Western interests. The blood of a single believer is more sacred to our Lord (swt) than the Holy Ka’abah itself. And yet, thousands of Muslims have been ruthlessly massacred, while our armies stay confined to their barracks, while their tanks rust. Allah (swt) said,

[إِلَّا تَنفِرُوا يُعَذِّبْكُمْ عَذَابًا أَلِيمًا وَيَسْتَبْدِلْ قَوْمًا غَيْرَكُمْ وَلَا تَضُرُّوهُ شَيْئًا ۗ وَاللَّهُ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيرٌ]

“If you do not march forth, He will afflict you with a painful torment and replace you with other people. You are not harming Him in the least. And Allah is Most Capable of everything.” (TMQ Surah At-Tawbah 9:39)

Of course, the challenge before the Islamic Ummah is great. The vile Western countries back the Zionist entity, and their military power is great. But the methodology of Muhammad (saw), of unifying the Muslim lands under one Imam, is the logical response to the threat before his (saw) Ummah.

The infidels would fall before a unified front of just five major armies of Muslims, and they would not dare to challenge all of them.

O Ummah of Muhammad (saw)! The challenge before the Prophet (saw) and his blessed Sahabah (ra) was much greater. The pagans persecuted them harshly and the Muslims were tasked with not just establishing the Islamic state, but bringing Islam for the first time.

The challenge before us pales in comparison to theirs. We need only to wake our armies up, remove our treacherous rulers, and unify in the way that the Ummah desires. We need only to return to the system that Allah (swt) sent us through Muhammad (saw).

There is no time to waste. Take to the streets, spread the message in your communities, account your armed forces, and return to the only just rule this world has ever seen – the rule of Islam, chosen for us by our Lord (swt) and revealed to us through his Prophet (saw). Reclaim your armies from the treacherous rulers, appoint a Khaleefah to be your shield, and ensure the seventy-five-year resistance of your Palestinian brothers and sisters is not in vain.

Yunus Musab – Wilayah Pakistan