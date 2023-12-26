The Women’s Section of Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Sudan Holds Political Symposium in the City of Al Qadarif

The Women’s Section of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan held a political symposium on Saturday morning, 23/12/2023, at the office of Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Sudan, in the city of Al Qadarif, titled: “Our Wounds from Gaza to Sudan…The Women of Sudan are Crying out to the Muslim Armies”.

The first paper by Ustaadha Ghada Abdel-Jabbar (Umm Awab), member of Hizb ut Tahrir, was entitled: “Wounds from Gaza to Sudan, The Cause is One and the Treatment is One because the Body is One”, where she presented the wars and conflicts that befell the Ummah, due to the absence of a Muslim state, and gave Sudan as an example, then held the leaders of the army and the Rapid Support Forces responsible for what is happening in Sudan.

In the second paper, which was entitled: “Supporting Gaza is an Obligation Lost by the Failure of the Rulers and Army Leaders”, Ustaadha Salma Balla, member of Hizb ut Tahrir, addressed the reality of the genocide and abuse taking place against the people of Gaza, and the failure of the rulers to support them, contenting themselves with counting the martyrs and the wounded, and condemning in a low voice and in empty terms.

The final paper was entitled: “The Muslim Woman’s Duty towards the Ummah’s Issues”, in which Ustaadha Islam Hassan (Umm Aabed), member of Hizb ut Tahrir, explained the obligation of the work for the resumption of Islamic life; by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly-Guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood for men and women alike, citing examples of Sahabiyat (female companions) who carried out political work in support of Islam. She ended her paper by urging the sisters present to carry out this great duty.

The symposium was moderated by Sister Taqwa Dafallah, and attendance was noteworthy, as was the interaction, especially after the symposium, as opinions were positive about how to benefit from what was presented in the symposium.

Official Spokeswoman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan Women’s Section

Press release

11 Jumada II 1445 – Sunday, 24th December 2023

No: 08 / 1445

(Translated)