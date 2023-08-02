O Muslims: Beware of Preachers at the Gates of Hell

The kafir (infidel) West has realized that overthrowing the political entity of Muslims represented by the Khilafah (Caliphate) state, and tearing their country apart will not happen unless they abandon their Islamic identity and the provisions of the divine Sharia, so it worked hard to occupy their minds to make them slaves to it. It is trying to strike the final blow by corrupting women and dismantling the family, thus turning their society into a decadent society dominated by corruption and perversion.

And what we see today of the call to genderism and the many connotations it carries, and the great schemes targeting societies in general and societies in Muslim lands in particular; to remove the differences in general between males and females, and in other words to abolish the gender, as there is no male or female, and to accuse societies in Islamic lands of sexual cultural backwardness, and to talk about the oppression of women in those societies and to call for human freedom to choose his gender according to his will and not as Allah created him. It is a dangerous development that has surpassed the call for homosexuality and perversion, the support for homosexual schemes, and the consolidation of the principles of CEDAW.

The kafir West has recruited its agents in Muslim countries to carry out its malicious plans. Therefore, it is not surprising that the Presidency of the State sent a draft law for the Higher Authority for the Empowerment of Women, which included many risks, some of which were explained by former deputy Ammar Tohme, who stated that: “Some of the articles of the Supreme Commission for the Empowerment of Women’s Law contradict the rulings of reason, common sense, and the constants of Islam, and result in injustice to the woman herself.” He added: “Gender allows a person to act as a male during the day, and as a female at night, and permits sexual transformation for the purposes of lewd animalistic whims, meaning that the enactment of this law will open society to a moral chaos in which the practice of homosexuality, lesbianism and other forms of sexual perversion will spread.

The satellite channels transmitted the speech of Ammar al-Hakim, head of the Al-Hikma Movement, on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and his call to spread the culture of gender, and he was criticized, which forced his media office to interpret “What al-Hakim intended with the first point of his speech, and paved the way for it with his statement, is the correct understanding of the concept of gender (and here he means the social role of male and female together, in responsibility and building society) without excluding either side and without exceeding the nature that Allah Almighty singled out for each side.”

The concept of gender, which is intended to be promoted in Muslim countries, is that the social role of women and men is not a creation, but rather concepts that people are familiar with. The woman was not created a housewife, nor was the man created as a qawwam (guardianship), and even the sexual relationship is what people are accustomed to, so it does not necessarily exist between a man and a woman, but rather it can be established between a man and a man or a woman and a woman, or even with an animal, as a person is free in how to satisfy his instinct.

It is a call to chaotic in morals and society, no matter how hard its proponents try to cover it with soft words, such as women’s rights, stopping violence against them, or their right to education and work.

O Muslims: Allah created creation and each is facilitated for what he was created for, and He knows best what He created, and He sent down a comprehensive system in all aspects of life, so that people can live in tranquility and security, and righteousness and cohesion prevails in society. Islam elevated the woman’s status when it made her a mother and a housewife and an honor that must be preserved, so he honored her while she was a mother, sister, wife, and daughter, and gave qawwama to the man with what Allah preferred some of them over the other, and gave both of them care, and he will ask them about what has entrusted them, the Messenger of Allah (saw) said:

«وَالرَّجُلُ فِي أَهْلِهِ رَاعٍ وَهُوَ مَسْئُولٌ عَنْ رَعِيَّتِهِ وَالْمَرْأَةُ فِي بَيْتِ زَوْجِهَا رَاعِيَةٌ وَهِيَ مَسْئُولَةٌ عَنْ رَعِيَّتِهَا»

“A man is a guardian of is father’s property and is responsible for it, so all of you are guardians and responsible for your wards and things under your care.” With these concepts, tranquility prevailed in society, and Muslims lived a decent life.

Today, the enemies of Islam and humanity want to dismantle these societies, and inflict death upon Muslims by propagating obscenity, so that they can control them and hunt the fools among them to be mouthpieces for this malicious scheme. Allah Almighty has promised those who spread obscenity with the most severe punishment. He, the Most High, said:

[إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يُحِبُّونَ أَن تَشِيعَ الْفَاحِشَةُ فِي الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَهُمْ عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَالْآخِرَةِ وَاللهُ يَعْلَمُ وَأَنتُمْ لَا تَعْلَمُونَ]

Indeed, those who love to see indecency spread among the believers will suffer a painful punishment in this life and the Hereafter. Allah knows and you do not know. [An-Nur 24:19]. The Messenger of Allah, may Allah’s prayers and peace be upon him and his family, described this evil as calling to the gates of Hell, where he said (saw) as narrated by Hudhaifa bin Al-Yaman, may Allah be pleased with him:

«…قُلتُ: فَهلْ بَعْدَ ذلكَ الخَيْرِ مِن شَرٍّ؟ قالَ: نَعَمْ، دُعاةٌ على أبْوابِ جَهَنَّمَ، مَن أجابَهُمْ إلَيْها قَذَفُوهُ فِيها، قُلتُ: يا رَسولَ اللهِ صِفْهُمْ لَنا، قالَ: هُمْ مِن جِلْدَتِنا، ويَتَكَلَّمُونَ بأَلْسِنَتِنا»

I said, “Will there by any evil after that good?” He said, “Yes, there will be some people who will invite others to the doors of Hell, and whoever accepts their invitation to it will be thrown in it (by them).” I said, “O Allah’s Messenger (ﷺ)! Describe those people to us.” He said, “They will belong to us and speak our language”.

O Muslims: The Kafir has shown his fangs, and hatred has appeared from their mouths, and what their chests hide is greater, and they have declared war on Islam and its concepts, underestimating the sanctities of the Ummah, questioning its constants, and finally infiltrating the Muslim family to dismantle it. It is our duty to defend our religion and our existence as an Ummah, by working hard to remove the systems of Kufr and its agents, and to resume the Islamic way of life by establishing the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood, and this can only be done by making it our fateful cause, so either life with honor or death with honor and dignity.

[فَسَتَذْكُرُونَ مَا أَقُولُ لَكُمْ وَأُفَوِّضُ أَمْرِي إِلَى اللهِ إِنَّ اللَّهَ بَصِيرٌ بِالْعِبَادِ]

“You will remember what I say to you, and I entrust my affairs to Allah. Surely Allah is All-Seeing of all ˹His˺ servants.” [Ghafir 40:44]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Iraq

Press Release

12 Muharram 1445 – Sunday, 30th July 2023

No: 01 / 1445

(Translated)