The Precarious Consequences of INGOs and the Obligation of Rulers!

On Sunday, July 23, the Spokesman for the Ministry of Economy of the Islamic Emirate, in a conference entitled: “Government’s Accountability for the Nation” while presenting the annual report of the so-called Ministry, declared that in the year 2023, 21 international organizations (INGOs) and 355 local organizations (NNGOs) were registered with the Ministry of Economy while the operations of 4 INGOs and 212 NNGOs were dissolved in 2023. He also added that: “Currently, 273 INGOs and 2121 NNGOs have been registered, out of which 216 non-governmental organizations have been dissolved.”

The Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Afghanistan once again reiterates its previous viewpoint by highlighting that the activities of these organizations are not aimed to benefit the people – so they should be dealt with vigilantly. Because those organizations that pretend to be humanitarian, non-political, non-governmental and providing gratuitous funds actually bear perilous consequences for Muslims and the government. Promotion of secular values, political influence, intelligence, economic; and most dangerously, indebting the rulers and imposing the rule of Kuffur (to the extent of losing control of the affairs) are some of its major consequences. In addition, they will encourage generations who would have the spirit and mentality of ‘begging’, causing them to resort to infidels, the UN and INGOs in times of need – thwarting the people from Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw).

For instance, one of these organizations, named ‘Geneva Call’, which is very active among the Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate, posted on May 4, 2022: “I am sure that they [the Taliban] will change: The Taliban will replace guns with pens, and learn about Human Rights.” This organization states that the Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate are not ‘civilized’. Therefore, they are intending to have them civilized by facilitating seminars, distributing money, promoting Western ideas and laws, educating about ‘human rights’, making them aware of secular international laws and order, and turning their guns (that which are sign of Jihad and freedom from occupation) to the ground, and so forth.

The responsibility of the current rulers of Afghanistan, in addition to ceasing the operation of such organizations, is to take actions based on the political thought of Islam and implement the Islamic-based solutions in all spheres of life through public institutions – ensuring to provide basic services to help meet the basic needs of the people. Otherwise, the INGOs under the leadership of the United Nations will act as a parallel government aimed to create gaps between the people and the government – putting the legitimacy and capability of the government under a question. In the long run, they would encourage the people to stand against the government, like what happened in Iran. They would even make Islam appear as a failed prescription, a system being unable to solve the problems of the people. However, in Islam, the essential responsibilities of the rulers are to address the basic needs of the people, such as providing food, water, shelter, clothing, security, health, and education. That’s why, Allah (swt) has obligated the Muslim rulers to address those needs, cataloguing it as one of the most important duties and responsibilities of rulers.

Therefore, it is necessary for the current rulers of Afghanistan to comprehensively implement Islam in all arenas, designing its foreign policy based on ‘Dawah’ and ‘Jihad’ (proclaiming the Deen of Allah) as well as addressing the needs of the people. This would only be possible through reestablishment of the Righteous Caliphate (Khilafah Rashidah) upon the method of the Prophethood.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Afghanistan

Press Release

10 Muharram 1445 – Friday, 28th July 2023

No: Afg. 1445 /01

(Translated)