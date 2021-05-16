O Muslim Armies, Isn’t there a Man of Reason Among You? Gaza, Al-Quds and all of Palestine are Burning by the Fires of the Jews While You are Silent!

The monstrous Jews are spreading their brutal aggression on all parts of Palestine, especially the Masra (site of Isra’) of the Messenger (saw) and the heroic Gaza burning stones and trees [scorched earth tactics], blood being shed, and the wounded among the people of Palestine are mounting. The best case from any of the rulers in Muslim countries is counting of the martyrs and the wounded! And they condemn and denounce in words they make timidly so as not to depart from the circle of inconceivable annoyance to the Jewish entity … and all this is happening while the armies are silent in obedience to their leaders and they have forgotten or wanted to forget Allah’s (swt) saying:

[وَقَالُوا رَبَّنَا إِنَّا أَطَعْنَا سَادَتَنَا وَكُبَرَاءَنَا فَأَضَلُّونَا السَّبِيلَا]

“And they will say, “Our Lord, indeed we obeyed our masters and our dignitaries, and they led us astray from the [right] way” [Al-Ahzab: 67]. And Allah’s saying:

[إِذْ تَبَرَّأَ الَّذِينَ اتُّبِعُوا مِنَ الَّذِينَ اتَّبَعُوا وَرَأَوُا الْعَذَابَ وَتَقَطَّعَتْ بِهِمُ الْأَسْبَابُ]



“[And they should consider that] when those who have been followed disassociate themselves from those who followed [them], and they [all] see the punishment, and cut off from them are the ties [of relationship]” [Al-Baqara: 166].

O Muslim Armies: Is there a man of reason amongst you? Doesn’t the blood boil in your veins while you watch and hear the brutal aggression of the Jews on the Blessed Land? How can you side with the oppressive tyrant rulers? Are you not going to move? Do you not read the Noble Qur’an and realize that siding with the darkness leads to a great punishment?

[وَلَا تَرْكَنُوا إِلَى الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا فَتَمَسَّكُمُ النَّارُ وَمَا لَكُمْ مِنْ دُونِ اللَّهِ مِنْ أَوْلِيَاءَ ثُمَّ لَا تُنْصَرُونَ]

“And do not incline toward those who do wrong, lest you be touched by the Fire, and you would not have other than Allah any protectors; then you would not be helped.” [Hud: 113].

O Muslim Armies: Where are you for your brothers and sisters in Palestine who are exposed to the Jewish aggression in the day and night? Where are you?! Why do you not lead the fighting in Palestine and reinforce the people of Palestine to eliminate the entity that is usurping Palestine, the root of malignancy and the cause of the scourge? How can this entity stand on its feet in front of you, while they are not a people of warriors

[لَنْ يَضُرُّوكُمْ إِلَّا أَذًى وَإِنْ يُقَاتِلُوكُمْ يُوَلُّوكُمُ الْأَدْبَارَ ثُمَّ لَا يُنْصَرُونَ]

“They will not harm you except for [some] annoyance. And if they fight you, they will show you their backs; then they will not be aided” [Aal-i-Imran: 111].

You have lessons from your believing ancestors, who did not give weight to the splintered Jews, if they attacked the land of Islam and their sanctities, for they are debased in the sight of Allah and the servants of Allah, to settle in the first of the two Qiblah … They are low in the sight of Allah (swt) and the servants of Allah to continue to have a state in the Blessed Land, while you are setting up your bases around Palestine, while you watch motionless!

O Muslim Armies: Is there not from you a man of reason who knows that removing the Jewish entity that has usurped Palestine can only be done with a battle in which you will be its warriors, and not to be content with the timid denouncements of your rulers of the aggression of the Jews, while you are immobile and stationary, in obedience to rulers who are keen on the survival of the Jewish entity more than the Jews themselves! Listen to their statements, and Jewish planes and bombers strike Gaza, right and left, and its forces and soldiers besiege the homes of Muslims in Sheikh Jarrah, and its gangs storm Al-Aqsa with the guardianship of those soldiers … Listen to their ongoing statements to know who they are and what they are: The Turkish president and the Jordanian king stress the importance of cooperation to stop ‘Israeli’ attacks … the Turkish president made intense diplomatic maneuvers to pressure ‘Israel’… Saudi Arabia condemns in the strongest terms the aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque … The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi confirms his condemnation of all forms of violence and hatred in Al-Quds… Egypt condemns in the strongest terms the storming of Al-Aqsa, a violation of international law… Egypt called Hamas and the Jews to cease fire… Pakistan denounces the ‘Israeli’ attacks… The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation praises the steadfastness of those stationed in Al-Aqsa and Jerusalem … Jawad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister, declares that the only fair solution to the Palestinian issue is to refer it to the will of the sons of this one Land and refer to a popular referendum… The Emir of Kuwait expressed his condemnation… The Jordanian Foreign Minister has called internationally, including Washington, for not displacing Sheikh Jarrah’s residents… Jordan condemns ‘Israel’ announcing a military operation in Gaza and coordinates with our brothers to crystallize international action … an emergency meeting of the Arab League… an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation… etc.

These are their positions. Is there a sane person who does not realize that the response to the crimes of the Jews is only by mobilizing armies to eliminate the Jewish entity and return the whole of Palestine to the lands of Islam? Is there a visionary who does not realize that ending the aggression of the Jews will not be by empty condemnations or by appealing to the international community that was behind the establishment of that monstrous state? Is the Palestine issue unknown and its solution in need of a referendum? Isn’t this humiliation and disgrace, and the lack of the mobilization of armies from their barracks, the source of shame in this world and painful torment in the Hereafter?

O Muslims: The soldiers are your sons and brothers, your neighbors and friends, and they live among you, and you have influence over them… so how can they stand idle from supporting the Blessed Land? How do they remain idle and not support the Masra of the Messenger of Allah (saw)? It is in the hands of the soldiers to remove the shame of this world and the torment of the Hereafter from you and from them, and that is a great victory … So demand from them to hasten to bring victory to their brothers and sisters in Palestine and please their Lord and restore their glory … and to crown their victory by removing the tyrant rulers and establishing the rule of Islam, the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) that restores the goodness of the Ummah as Allah (swt) says:

[كُنْتُمْ خَيْرَ أُمَّةٍ أُخْرِجَتْ لِلنَّاسِ تَأْمُرُونَ بِالْمَعْرُوفِ وَتَنْهَوْنَ عَنِ الْمُنْكَرِ وَتُؤْمِنُونَ بِاللَّهِ]

“You are the best nation produced [as an example] for mankind. You enjoin what is right and forbid what is wrong and believe in Allah.” [Aal-i-Imran: 110].

Hence, the enemies of Allah before us will be humiliated, not only the Jews, for they have been afflicted with humiliation, but also all the tyrants of the earth who seek corruption on earth, so Islam and Muslims are glorified and the good spreads throughout the world, and it will happen Allah willing. In Musnad Ahmad from Sulaim Bin Amir, he said Al-Miqdad Bin Al-Aswad reported that he heard Allah’s Messenger (saw) say,

«لَا يَبْقَى عَلَى ظَهْرِ الْأَرْضِ بَيْتُ مَدَرٍ وَلَا وَبَرٍ إِلَّا أَدْخَلَهُ اللَّهُ كَلِمَةَ الْإِسْلَامِ بِعِزِّ عَزِيزٍ أَوْ ذُلِّ ذَلِيلٍ إِمَّا يُعِزُّهُمْ اللَّهُ عَزَّ وَجَلَّ فَيَجْعَلُهُمْ مِنْ أَهْلِهَا أَوْ يُذِلُّهُمْ فَيَدِينُونَ لَهَا»

“There will not remain on the face of the earth a mud-brick house or a camel’s hair tent which Allah will not cause the confession of Islam to enter bringing both mighty honour and abject abasement. Allah will either honour the occupants and put them among its adherents, or will humiliate them and they will be subject to it.”

#الأقصى_يستصرخ_الجيوش

#AqsaCallsArmies

Hizb ut Tahrir

29 Ramadan 1442 – Tuesday, 11 May 2021