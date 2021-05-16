A Call to the Muslim Armies… Al-Aqsa is Crying Out to You, So Who will Answer Its Call?!

The Jewish occupation forces stormed Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa before the Salah of Isha and threw sound grenades and gas canisters to disperse the worshippers, resulting in the injury of 163 worshipers, whilst these brutal forces are still seeking to empty the Masjid of those making ‘itikaaf.

This violation of sanctities is a blatant strike against the Islamic Ummah and its armies. It is an aggression against two billion Muslims, not an aggression against the Muslims of Al-Quds and Palestine alone. It is in flagrant disregard of the capabilities of the Ummah. What encourages the Jewish entity to commit its crimes is its reassurance in the criminal negligence of the treacherous regimes that safeguard its security, night and day, whilst the Ummah and its armies are restrained and shackled from mobilizing to liberate Occupied Palestine.

The appropriate response to support Al-Aqsa is neither through requesting international colonialist protection nor by requesting the convening of the colonialist UN Security Council, nor by condemnations and denunciations. No! The appropriate response is only by mobilizing the willing and capable Muslim armies to uproot this monstrous entity from its roots and rid the Muslims of its evils forever. Anything less than this only means that Al-Aqsa will continue to scream, be defiled and stormed, whilst Al-Quds and Palestine will remain under the yoke of occupation.

This is a call to the sons of Salahudin (rh) in the Ummah’s armies and the command of the troops that recruit, train and lead them, to stop being submissive before the weak conspiring regimes. Mobilize now for the Nussrah for your Deen, the blessed destination of the Isra’a of your Prophet (saw) and your fist Qiblah. Mobilize and uproot all the treacherous regimes that stand in your way, who have protected the Jewish entity for decades. By Allah (swt), in that Allah (swt) Himself will advance you, if you mobilize with sincere intention and upon firm resolve. And Allah (swt) is with you and will never lay waste to your deeds.

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مَا لَكُمْ إِذَا قِيلَ لَكُمُ انفِرُوا فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ اثَّاقَلْتُمْ إِلَى الْأَرْضِ ۚ أَرَضِيتُم بِالْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا مِنَ الْآخِرَةِ ۚ فَمَا مَتَاعُ الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا فِي الْآخِرَةِ إِلَّا قَلِيلٌ (38) إِلَّا تَنفِرُوا يُعَذِّبْكُمْ عَذَابًا أَلِيمًا وَيَسْتَبْدِلْ قَوْمًا غَيْرَكُمْ وَلَا تَضُرُّوهُ شَيْئًا ۗ وَاللَّهُ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيرٌ]

“O believers! What is the matter with you that when you are asked to march forth in the cause of Allah, you cling firmly to ˹your˺ land? Do you prefer the life of this world over the Hereafter? The enjoyment of this worldly life is insignificant compared to that of the Hereafter- If you do not march forth, He will afflict you with a painful torment and replace you with other people. You are not harming Him in the least. And Allah is Most Capable of everything.” [Surah at-Tawba 9:38-39]

Saturday, 19 Mubarak Ramadan 1442 AH – 01 May 2021 CE

Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

