O Honourable Scholars! Is It Not Time to Work to Establish the Khilafah Rashidah that Will Restore Our Glory?

The pages of the history of the Islamic Ummah are full of victories and days of glory. The Muslims were very powerful with the Khilafah (Caliphate) state, that when the caliph spoke a word, it was heard on the other side of the world, and when he issued a decree, it caused terror in the hearts of the kuffar. In short, when the Muslims had a caliph, they were the masters of the world and leaders of the good. When it was 28 Rajab 1342 AH corresponding to 3 March 1924 CE, the colonial kuffar and their local followers abolished the Khilafah. Thus, humiliation replaced glory, the Islamic Ummah was distanced from its Deen, lost its political will, military strength, economic value and strategic importance.

Of course, the main solution to any problem is to eliminate the causes that give rise to it. Therefore, the only way to save Muslims from the humiliation, dishonour, poverty and colonialism that they have fallen into is to establish the rightly guided Khilafah state on the method of prophethood. This is an important and high duty (wajib) on every Muslim. However, the duty upon the scholars, the heirs of the prophets, is more important.

O Honourable scholars: You know more than anyone that Islam is a Deen that includes all areas of life, and that Islam is not limited to morals and acts of worship only.

On the contrary, it is a system of life that includes rules for all areas of life. You also know that it is not possible to implement Islam as a whole, nor to carry the banner of Islam to the world, nor protect the sanctities of Islam, unless the Khilafah (Caliphate) is in place. Also, you know that the Khilafah is an obligation upon which other obligations are based, as it is the crown of obligations. All Muslims are responsible for such an important obligation. But scholars are more responsible because they should be more fearful of Allah.

O scholars with insight: Where will the jurisprudence information, you teach in colleges, schools, societies and institutions, be applied? Where will you implement the commands and prohibitions of Allah (swt) that concern every moment of life, from prayer to Hajj, from zakat to inheritance, from punishments to blood money, and from economics to politics? Tell us, is Islam only a spiritual religion? Is it just a spirituality between a person and his Lord?! You know very well that it is not. So, will you not tell your students about the obligation of establishing the Khilafah in order to implement the commands and prohibitions of Allah (swt)? Won’t you call for the Khilafah from the pulpits that are the legacy of the Messenger of Allah (swt)? Won’t you cry out that the only way to liberate the Ummah from the oppression of the colonialists, and the poisonous ideas of the West and its defiled regimes, is to establish the Khilafah?

O Scholars: You are the lamps that dispel darkness! You are the medicine that will cure the Ummah from the toxic thoughts of the colonial kuffar! You are the chemicals that will preserve the purity of Islam! So, you should not be content with witnessing oppression in an era when everyone is silent! Now is the time for you to take over the task at hand. The time has come for you to declare, “enough a hundred years without the Khilafah!” The time is for chanting, “O Muslims, Establish the Khilafah!” It is time to give the due right to the message we inherited. Now is the time to chant loudly and proclaim the truth and its supremacy, verily that is the honour of the scholars!

أقيموا_الخلافة#

#ReturnTheKhilafah

#YenidenHilafet

خلافت_کو_قائم_کرو#

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey

Press Release

10 Rajab 1442 – Monday, 22 Feb 2021

No: 06/1442

(Translated)