A call to Ulama (Scholars) to Participate in the Great and Blessed Task of Resuming the Islamic Way of Life by Re-establishing the Second Khilafah Rashidah

Allah (swt) says:

(إِنَّمَا يَخْشَى اللَّهَ مِنْ عِبَادِهِ الْعُلَمَاء)

“Verily those who fear Allah from His servants are the Ulama” [35: 28].

It is reported in Abu Dawood and Tirmizi on the authority of Abu Darda’ that the Prophet (saw) said:

«العلماء ورثة الأنبياء

“The Ulama are the inheritors of the Prophets”

All praise be to Allah (swt) and blessings upon His Messenger (saw) and his family and his companions. It pleases me to begin this article with this ayah and hadith which define the status of the scholars who benefit others with their knowledge and is sincere in their deeds, Allah (swt) says:

(قُلْ هَلْ يَسْتَوِي الَّذِينَ يَعْلَمُونَ وَالَّذِينَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ.إِنَّمَا يَتَذَكَّرُ أُولُو الْأَلْبَاب)

“Say: Are those who know equal to those who know not?” It is only men of understanding who will remember (i.e. get a lesson from Allah’s Signs and Verses).” [39: 09].

The Prophet (saw) was sent with the great Islam which is not meant to be given merely lip-service; rather, it was sent down to be implemented and applied over all the people in the world by a state where Allah’s hudood would be applied, his laws implemented, jihad carried out in His path and justice would be established which would spread goodness in every nook and corner of the world. This is clearly evident from the Seerah of the Prophet (saw). He (saw) called to the path of Allah whist in Makkah al Mukarramah and sought the Nusrah from the various tribes and people of strength several times repeatedly until Allah (swt) blessed His Messenger with Nusrah through the Ansar of Madeenah al Munawwarah. The Prophet (saw) established the Islamic State after which other lands were opened and Islam was spread through Da’wah and Jihad.

The Khulafah al Rashidoon succeeded the Prophet (saw), followed his path, fought in the way of Allah until people came to Iman and the Islamic State or the Khilafah was firmly established and continued to exist in the Umawi, Abbasi and the Uthmani period until the colonialist Kafir, led by Britain and in cohorts with certain Arab and Turk traitors, was able to destroy the Khilafah on this very same month (100 Hijri years ago) on 28th Rajab, 1342 A.H i.e. on 3rd March, 1924 C.E.

During the entire period of Khilafah (Caliphate), Muslims were strong and were attached to their honored Deen; when they uttered a word, it would echo throughout the world, and when they accomplished an action, the hearts of the kafir would be overwhelmed by it. Such was our position of pride and honor during the era of Khilafah, and where are we after the Khilafah was destroyed in Hijri 1342?

For 100 years, we are now scattered like the leaves in autumn; our single Khilafah state has been sliced into fifty plus parts. Our lands are seized, occupied and susceptible to be pillaged by any of the greedy. Our lands are surrounded not only from all sides, but its very heart (Palestine) is under occupation. Muslims lands are ruled by kufr laws and kufr systems and as a result, we see the absence of the Islamic way of life in the Muslim lands. This is how we were, and this where we are now.

Is there a way to salvage ourselves now?

This situation can only be amended and rectified on exactly the same lines as that of the first generation of Muslims, i.e. by restoring the Khilafah al-Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood in the Muslim lands. This is the vital and critical issue of the Muslims and a matter of their pride and honour- it is on this path that lies the success in both the worlds Insha Allah, but without this, we will be like orphans ready to be eaten up by the enemy. The betterment and redemption of this Ummah is only in reestablishing the Khilafah al-Rashidah and giving pledge of allegiance (bai’ah) to a rightly guided Khaleefah who will restore the unity of Muslims, establish justice and spread goodness so that Muslims, men and women, live in peace and prosperity and enjoy fulfillment as servants of Allah, strong and holding steadfastly to their Deen, not scared of any blame in the path of Allah. This is when the Muslims will attain goodness on earth and achieve blessings from heavens; the earth will give out its treasures and the heavens will send down its best:

(وَلَوْ أَنَّ أَهْلَ الْقُرَىٰ آمَنُوا وَاتَّقَوْا لَفَتَحْنَا عَلَيْهِمْ بَرَكَاتٍ مِنَ السَّمَاءِ وَالْأَرْضِ وَلَٰكِنْ كَذَّبُوا فَأَخَذْنَاهُمْ بِمَا كَانُوا يَكْسِبُون)

“And if the people of the towns had believed and had the Taqwa (piety), certainly, We should have opened for them blessings from the heaven and the earth, but they denied (the Messengers). So, We took them (with punishment) for what they used to earn.” [07: 96]

Further, the establishment of the Khilafah, the vital issue, is not only because it will restore their pride and honour or it is the secret of their strength, but it is, first and last, an obligation, an obligation of the highest order, and this alone ensures their redemption from the death of jahiliyyah; it is reported by Muslim on the authority of ‘Abdullah ibn ‘Omar (ra) that the Prophet (saw) said

«من خلع يداً من طاعة لقي الله يوم القيامة ولا حجة له، ومن مات وليس في عنقه بيعة مات ميتة جاهلية»

“Whosoever takes off his hands from allegiance to Allah (swt) will meet Him on the day of Resurrection without having any proof for him, and whosoever dies whilst there was no bay’ah on his neck (to a Khaleefah), dies the death of Jahiliyyah (ignorance).”

Now whoever does not give bay’ah to the Khaleefah when there is one, and one who does not work to reestablish the Khilafah when it ceases to exist, he is deemed to die the death of Jahiliyyah. This is because the hadith of the Prophet (saw) covers without exception all those “who die” and mentions the word “bay’ah” This is general not specific, and it includes all Muslims until the ‘Qiyamah’. Moreover, the word ‘bay’ah’ is mentioned negatively i.e., in the context of ‘not having bay’ah on his neck’ which implies command to all Muslims to give bay’ah to the Khaleefah if he exists and works to establish him if he is not present. Therefore, in all such conditions if a Muslims dies without the bay’ah being on neck [existence of Khaleefah], then he dies the death of Jahiliyyah, and this signifies the great sin in this matter.

The Companions of the Prophet (ra) realised the importance of this matter and this is why they engaged themselves in the process of bay’ah to the successor (Khaleefah) of the Prophet (saw) before taking up the task of his burial. This was despite the fact that burial of the dead is obligatory, but the Sahabah realized that the obligation of establishing the Khilafah is paramount to the obligation of the burial. The Prophet (saw) died on the morning of Monday; he was not buried during the day, the following night, the next day (Tuesday) and the following night as well. This was to enable the Muslims to give the bay’ah of in’iqad (Pledge of Contract) to Syeddina Abu Bakr (ra) at the Saqeefah Bani Sa’idah on the day of the Prophet’s death and the bay’ah ita’ah (Pledge of allegiance) on Tuesday at the Prophet’s Mosque. Only then was the Prophet (saw) buried during the night preceding Wednesday. In other words, the Prophet (saw)’s burial was delayed until after Abu Bakr (ra) was given the bay’ah (pledge) of contracting (in’iqad) and obedience (ta’ah). This clearly demonstrates the great importance of establishing the Khaleefah and the bay’ah to him.

It is not possible to implement Islam in its entirety except under the state, because Islam’s laws can only be applied by a Khaleefah, and without him, there can be no Hudood applied, nor new lands can be opened and nor the crown of Islam can be protected. This can be realized from the words of the Prophet (saw):

‏

«إِنَّمَا الإِمَامُ جُنَّةٌ يُقَاتَلُ مِنْ وَرَائِهِ وَيُتَّقَى بِه»

“Behold, the Imam is but a shield from behind whom people fight and by whom they protect themselves.” [Agreed upon]

The companions had such understanding of the significance of the Islamic State. When second Ameeral Mu’mineen (The leader of the believers) Omar (ra) called them to discuss the issue of the Islamic calendar, they had three important events to be taken as base year for the new Islamic calendar; the year of Prophet (saw)’s birth, the year of his Prophethood and the year of hijrah. Ali (ra) said, “We shall have the year of the hijrah as the base, for it then that the Islamic State was established and it is the year of our pride.” All the companions agreed to this despite the fact that the year of the Prophet (saw)’s birth in itself was a year of greatest significance and so was the year of his Prophethood, yet the companions selected the year of hijrah, the year of establishment of the Islamic State as the base year for the Muslims.

Hizb ut Tahrir realises that the resuming the Islamic way of life is the vital issue of Muslims and the re-establishment of Khilafah is a mandatory obligation upon us, an obligation which is paramount. Hence the Hizb has been working to establish the Khilafah since the last sixty plus years. During this period, it has been subjected to harm, arrests and torture in certain Muslim countries. Its Shabab (members) have also been martyred, yet is has remained steadfast on the path and continues to be committed to its objective; it is not afraid of the blame of blamers and it bears complete conviction and belief in Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw) and remains sincere and dedicated to the vital issue of reestablishing the Khilafah. All praise be to Allah (swt), it has been successful in making the banner of Khilafah as the banner of all Muslims who are now demanding that this flag be unfurled where it belongs- right at the top! This has been achieved despite the misleading kuffar, their agents and their evil scheming:

(وَقَدْ مَكَرُوا مَكْرَهُمْ وَعِنْدَ اللَّهِ مَكْرُهُمْ وَإِنْ كَانَ مَكْرُهُمْ لِتَزُولَ مِنْهُ الْجِبَال)

“Indeed, they plotted their plot, and their plot was with Allah, though their plot was not such as to remove the mountains.” [14: 46].

And now the Khilafah is visible to us as a reality soon and we pray to Allah (swt) to bless us as being soldiers of the Khilafah and its establishers with His (swt) permission, and that will be a great victory. Hizb ut Tahrir wishes and seeks goodness for the whole Ummah; it has been reported by Bukhari on the authority of Anas (ra) that the Prophet (saw) said:

لاَ يُؤْمِنُ أَحَدُكُمْ حَتَّى يُحِبَّ لأَخِيهِ مَا يُحِبُّ لِنَفْسِهِ» ‏‏ “No one of you will be a believer until he loves for his brother what he loves for himself.”

Oh respected Ulamas of this era!!! We call you to participate in this blessed task and will be pleased if you participate in this greatest obligation of the re-establishment of the Khilafah, and who is better to take the initiative for this blessed task than the ‘Ulama? A learned scholar, who is afraid and mindful of Allah, has a pure and pristine heart that deserves this task and is the right person to undertake such a task and his position is right in the forefront of this blessed struggle. This is why we do not simply ask you to only assist and help us; rather, we ask you for more; work with us and take your part in this great and blessed task. We are convinced of Allah (swt)’s help and are seeing the reemergence of Khilafah soon Insha Allah. The days of honour and pride to be restored to the Muslims are not far. This is a promise from Allah (swt) to His servants. His promise will certainly be fulfilled:

(وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنْكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُمْ فِي الْأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِنْ قَبْلِهِمْ وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمْ دِينَهُمُ الَّذِي ارْتَضَىٰ لَهُمْ وَلَيُبَدِّلَنَّهُمْ مِنْ بَعْدِ خَوْفِهِمْ أَمْنًا يَعْبُدُونَنِي لَا يُشْرِكُونَ بِي شَيْئًا وَمَنْ كَفَرَ بَعْدَ ذَٰلِكَ فَأُولَٰئِكَ هُمُ الْفَاسِقُون)

“Allah has promised those among you who believe and do righteous good deeds, that He will certainly grant them succession to (the present rulers) in the land, as He granted it to those before them, and that He will grant them the authority to practise their religion which He has chosen for them (i.e. Islam). And He will surely give them in exchange a safe security after their fear (provided) they (believers) worship Me and do not associate anything (in worship) with Me. But whoever disbelieved after this, they are the Fasiqun (rebellious, disobedient to Allah).” [24: 55]

This promise of Allah (swt) will fulfill the good news given by Allah (swt)’s Messenger (saw) which is reported in Musnad Ahmad on the authority of Huzayfah bin al-Yaman (ra) that the Prophet (saw) said:

«إِنَّكُمْ فِي النُّبُوَّةِ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ، فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ مُلْكًا عَاضًّا، فَيَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ يَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ جَبْرِيَّةً، فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ»

“Prophethood will last with you for as long as Allah wants it to last. Then He will end it if He wishes to end it. Then there will be Khilafah according to the method of Prophethood and things will be as wishes them to be. Then He will end it if He wishes to end it. Then there will be a hereditary rule and things will be as wishes them to be. Then He will end it if He wishes to end it. Then there will be an oppressive rule and things will be as wishes them to be. Then He will end it if He wishes to end it. Then there will be Khilafah according to the method of Prophethood. Then he (saw) remained silent.”

And to conclude, we pray to Allah (swt) for the success of our struggle and work to bring back the Khilafah which will restore the pride, prestige and power to the Muslims and make the Ummah as the best Ummah raised for the good of all people. This struggle will reestablish the Khilafah State which will be the greatest nation on earth, spreading goodness and justice, industry and the sciences and it will be safe, secure, strong and stable, this will be day:

(وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُون * بِنَصْرِ اللَّهِ يَنْصُرُ مَنْ يَشَاءُ وَهُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الرَّحِيم)

“And on that day, the believers (i.e. Muslims) will rejoice With the Help of Allah. He helps whom He wills, and He is the All-Mighty, the Most Merciful.” [30: 04-05]

Written for the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir by

Hameed Bin Ahmad