O Egypt: Move to Liberate Yourselves and Palestine from Colonial Oppression

Hizb ut Tahrir / Britain again demonstrated in front of the Egyptian embassy in London on Saturday, 25th November.

Speakers called out the West’s hypocritical attitude to international law; expecting Muslims to respect it, while they ignore it whenever they see a benefit. Muslims should not feel bound by these arbitrary self-serving Western laws and borders. Rather we must adhere to the Shariah of Allah, which does not recognise the artificial borders left by the colonialists. These borders prevent the Egyptian army from defending Gaza and liberating Palestine, as though the Palestinian Muslims are a different people and not their responsibility. Yet the borders are mere lines in the sand of no value to anyone, except those who wish to keep us divided.

The Muslim Ummah must reject the puppet rulers who serve Western interests, passively watching the genocide that is happening beneath their noses. We must appoint a sincere leader who will move the armies to rescue what remains of the Palestinian victims of the brutal Zionist aggression.

Alhamdulillah, the Muslim Ummah across the world has demonstrated their love for Islam, as we shared the pain of our brothers and sisters, mothers and children facing slaughter and bombardment for the past six weeks. We realised that they have suffered that pain for more than 75 years, and we remembered that it is our Islamic duty to save those who cannot save themselves.

We remembered that Al-Aqsa and its blessed surroundings cannot be abandoned and that we must commit ourselves to ending the occupation and oppression, disregarding the traitorous rulers who stand in the way, and working day and night to establish the second rightly guided Khilafah with Al-Quds as its capital.

Finally, we reminded ourselves and all the just people of the world that all partial peace plans and half-baked proposals are put forward by the stern colonialists to delay the inevitable end of their miserable hegemony.

Now is the time to increase efforts to expose the failing narrative of the genocidal Zionists and their supporters. Now is the time to present the just Islamic Shariah, implemented by the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the way of Prophethood. This is the only acceptable solution the Palestinian problem and the only way to real and lasting peace.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Britain

Press Release

11 Jumada I 1445 – Saturday, 25th November 2023

No: AH / 07 1445