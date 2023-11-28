What Awaits Muslims regarding the Political Reality after the Election Victory of the PVV?

n the recent political landscape of The Netherlands, the Party for Freedom (PVV), under the leadership of Geert Wilders, has achieved a remarkable victory. This development has raised significant concerns within the Muslim community and among people with an immigration background, as the party is known for its critical stance on Islam.

The PVV now faces the challenge of forming alliances with other political parties to create a coalition government. Given Wilders’ ‘anti-rule of law’ attitude, parties such as the VVD and NSC of Omtzigt are sceptical about cooperation, which could lead to a political impasse or even new elections. There is also the possibility that other parties will implement a cordon sanitaire, which would isolate the PVV and limit their influence.

If the PVV does become part of a coalition, it is expected that they will have to make concessions, particularly regarding their anti-Islam policy. Wilders has indicated that, although Islam is part of their ‘DNA’, the anti-Islam policy will temporarily give way to problems deemed more urgent.

It is essential to place the current political changes within a historical context. The anti-Islam stance of the PVV is not a new phenomenon; it emerged in a climate created by both the CDA and the VVD after 9/11. Anti-Islamic measures and policies against the Muslim community have been implemented on various fronts. For over two decades, we have been closely following this anti-Islam policy, documenting it extensively, and expressing our criticism.

We call, once again, on the Muslim community to unite and act strategically to face the challenges of the current political climate. Hizb ut Tahrir / The Netherlands emphasizes the importance of a joint and proactive attitude in preserving, promoting, and expressing the Islamic identity. Only through collaboration and uniting our voices can we form a solid front against the attacks on Islam and Muslims.

Okay Pala

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in The Netherlands Press Release