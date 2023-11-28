Let the Ulema Declare the Obligation of Jihad Upon Pakistan’s Armed Forces, for the Protection Liberation of Gaza and Palestine. Let Them Hold the Military and Political Leadership to Account for their Inaction!

An armed forces’ press release dated 17 November, 2023 detailed Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir’s, meeting with a delegation of Ulema and Mashaikh. Despite the passage of many days, none of the ‘Ulema refuted its content, or expressed their disapproval. The press release stated that “Ulema and Mashaikh unanimously condemned extremism, terrorism…,” “The forum unanimously supported Government’s measures to harden the State including repatriation of illegal foreigners,” “The forum also expressed anguish on the ongoing conflict in Gaza and atrocities,” and “COAS while lauding ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ Fatwa by religious scholars to nullify misleading propaganda disseminated by extremists and terrorists…”

Thus, the ‘Ulema and Mashaikh did not act as the inheritors of the Prophets (as) must. They did not hold the rulers accountable for expelling the oppressed Afghan Muslims. They did not perform the obligation of enjoining the good and forbidding the evil. They did not account the army chief for restraining the willing and capable armed forces from performing their duty, to support the oppressed children and women of Gaza. Instead, the Ulema supported the agenda of the rulers. The impression given was that the oppressive policy of the Pakistani rulers, and their decision to abandon Jihad, is supported by the ‘Ulema and Mashaikh.

It is an obligation upon the Ulema, following in the footsteps of the Prophet (saw) and the pious predecessors of the Ummah, to account the army chief for abandoning his responsibility to help the Muslims of Gaza. It was the responsibility of the ‘Ulema to declare Jihad as being obligatory upon the Pakistani armed forces, mobilizing them to protect the Muslims of Gaza. Based on the saying of the Prophet (saw),

«الدِّينُ النَّصِيحَةُ»

“Deen is advice” [Bukhari and Muslim], we sincerely advise the ‘Ulema not to be afraid of the security agencies of the oppressive rulers. They must repel the whispers of the devils amongst men. They must challenge the treachery of the rulers and not cover up their treason. They must abstain from supporting them in oppression.

O ‘Ulema and Mashaikh, do not welcome the officials of the state agencies, who come to you to threaten you, on behalf of the tyrants. Fearlessly declare the orders of Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw) from the minbars. Fulfill your obligation to lead the Ummah. Your predecessors happily embraced imprisonment and hardship at the hands of tyrants. They did not retreat from the Shariah duty of accountability of the ruler. The Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

«أَلاَ لاَ يَمْنَعَنَّ أَحَدَكُمْ هَيْبَةُ النَّاسِ أَنْ يَقُولَ بِحَقٍ إِذَا رَآهُ أَوْ شَهِدَهُ، فَإِنَّهُ لاَ يُقَرِّبُ مِنْ أَجَلٍ وَلاَ يُبَاعِدُ مِنْ رِزْقٍ أَنْ يَقُولَ بِحَقٍّ أَوْ يُذَكِّرَ بِعَظِيمٍ»

“Do not let the fear of people prevent you from telling the Truth when you see or know it. Indeed, speaking the truth and saying a great thing neither brings death nearer nor repels sustenance away.” (Ahmad, Ibn Hibban and Ibn Majah).

Allah (swt) said,

﴿إِنَّمَا يَخْشَى اللَّهَ مِنْ عِبَادِهِ الْعُلَمَاءُ﴾

“Those who fear Allah, of His servants, are those who have knowledge.” [TMQ Surah Fatir, 28]. Thus, the foremost concern of the ‘Ulema is fearing Allah (swt), rather than fearing human beings. Whether it is the accountability of the rulers, or enjoining the good and forbidding the evil, the ‘Ulema must led the Muslims. We remind the ‘Ulema that the Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

«أَفْضَلُ الْجِهَادِ كَلِمَةُ عَدْلٍ عِنْدَ سُلْطَانٍ جَائِرٍ أَوْ أَمِيرٍ جَائِرٍ»

“The best of the Jihad is word of justice in the face of a tyrant Sultan or tyrant Emir.” (Abu Daud, Ahmed), and he (saw) said,

«سَيِّدُ الشُّهَدَاءِ حَمْزَةُ بن عَبْدِ الْمُطَّلِبِ ، ورجلٌ قام إلى إمامٍ جائرٍ فأمره ونهاه فقتله»

“The chief of martyrs is Hamza bin Abd al-Muttalib (ra), and the one who stood up to a tyrant ruler, commanded him and forbade him, and was martyred.” (Al–Hakim).

We remind the ‘Ulema that any weak stance from you, will weaken the Ummah. You are placing a burden on your own shoulders for the Day of Judgment. So, speak the truth. Your steadfastness upon the truth, and your sacrifices for the sake of Allah (swt), will give encouragement and strength to the Ummah. You must lead the Ummah in demanding the armed forces of Pakistan undertake the obligation of Jihad for the liberation of Palestine. It is your duty as a carrier of the knowledge of the Noble Quran and Prophetic Sunnah, otherwise the oppressed Muslims of Gaza will be a condemning evidence against these tyrants, as well as you, before Allah (swt) on the Day of Resurrection!

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

11 Jumada I 1445 – Saturday, 25th November 2023

No: 21 / 1445