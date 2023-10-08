O Armies of the Muslims: The Heroes of Palestine Shook the Enemy’s Entity So Support them and Destroy its Pillars

On this morning, Saturday, the heroic mujahideen from the Gaza Strip broke through the enemy’s lines in the Jewish entity and stormed its settlements, to worsen the faces of the cowardly people this awful morning for them, and to awaken the people of Palestine as well as all Muslims to scenes that overjoyed their morning and revived pride in their souls. We ask Allah Azza wa Jal that this will be a challenge followed by a mighty victory from Allah the Powerful and Mighty.

O Muslims: What is happening today in the Blessed Land is a pre-emptive depiction of what awaits this entity at the hands of your sincere sons, on a marked day perhaps it may be soon. It is also a very clear depiction of the reality of this fragile cowardly enemy, and the exhausted power as it took an hour for the heroes to prowl its streets, roam its bases, burn its tanks, and drag its soldiers and their body parts like sheep. Its precautions, defenses, and arrogance, which it always bragged about while practicing murder and corruption, were nonexistent.

It is also an image, or rather a model, of a group of the Ummah’s youth, and a vanguard of its heroes, when they carry out jihad and overwhelm the enemy. So, what if the Ummah’s forces and the rest of its heroes joined and supported them? What if the soldiers in Jordan and Egypt tore apart the entity’s delusionary borders, just as the cover of the Gaza settlements was torn apart today, and their tanks entered, heading towards Al-Aqsa with roars and Takbirs?!

O Muslim Soldiers and Officers, and Powerful People of our Ummah:

What happened today shook the Jewish entity in its body and soul, it is a weak and flimsy entity, waiting for the major blow for the Ummah to get rid of it and its evils forever, and from its corruption in the Blessed Land and its crimes against its people, and its desecration of the Quds and the sanctities, so be its people, be the people of that strike to attain the honor of the great victory and restore to the Ummah the glories of Al-Farouq’s opening and the days of Saladin. Your brothers, the heroes of the Blessed Land, have ignited the spark, so set fire to this entity, and support them, for they have sought your victory. Support them and support your Deen with armies on the right and left, demolishing the walls of this cowardly enemy and eliminating its existence. Do not let your cowardly rulers, the normalized agents, deprive you of the honor of support and victory. Overthrow them, for their thrones are frail and shaky, like the situation of their guardians of the Jewish entity, and its downfall is their downfall.

O Armies of Muslims, O People of Strength Among the Sons of our Ummah, and O Sons of our Ummah:

Our enemy and your enemy are cruel, and the rulers of the Muslims, atop their neglect and betrayal, are conspirators, and the major countries are criminal countries, and just as they are all keen on the survival of this monstrous entity, they are also keen on killing every endeavor in us, and extinguishing every flame that ignites in us the meanings of victory or the spirit of jihad, and here is the Jewish entity promising war, and we have known it to fight the war of the coward and to brutalize as the coward who is capable of harm. We have known the major powers and their agents, the rulers of the Muslims, that they work on every movement that revives the Ummah with containment and schemes, and they deal with victory with cunningness to transform it into defeat, or invest it in a malicious plan or a new conspiracy. And they have always held the necks of the people of Palestine to hand them over to slaughter, without caring about their affairs, even if they are buried under the rubble of bombing, and the matter today is serious, so support your Deen by supporting the Blessed Land and its people, and beware of them being surrounded, for the people of Palestine have knocked on the people’s door, so be the ones to enter their threshold.

[فَإِذَا دَخَلْتُمُوهُ فَإِنَّكُمْ غَٰلِبُونَ وَعَلَى اللهِ فَتَوَكَّلُواْ إِن كُنتُم مُّؤْمِنِينَ]

“If you do, you will certainly prevail. Put your trust in Allah if you are ˹truly˺ believers.” [Al-Ma’idah 5:23].

Support Allah and He will support you

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِنْ تَنْصُرُوا اللهَ يَنْصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُمْ]

“If you stand up for Allah, He will help you and make your steps firm.” [Muhammad 47:7].

You will find that Allah’s victory is closer than you think

[أَلَا إِنَّ نَصْرَ اللهِ قَرِيب]

“Indeed, Allah’s help is ˹always˺ near.” [Al-Baqara 2:214].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land – Palestine

Press Release

22 Rabi’ I 1445 – Saturday 7th October 2023

No: BN/S 1445 / 03

(Translated)