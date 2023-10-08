Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Turkiye: Extensive Activities in Support of Operation Al Aqsa Flood

In light of the heroism of the mujahideen in the Blessed Land of Palestine under the slogan, “Operation Al Aqsa Flood” against the usurping Jewish entity, which exceeds and continues its assault on the Blessed Masjid Al-Aqsa and its siege and bombing of the Gaza Strip that has been ongoing for 17 years. As a result, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkiye organizes large-scale events in 10 major cities across Turkiye under the slogan,

“To Masjid Al-Aqsa, O Armies! Operation Al Aqsa Flood… If not now, then when!?”

Support and give victory to the Muslims in the Blessed Land of Palestine and a call to the Muslim armies to break the shackles imposed by the Ruwaybidah rulers who placed them in their barracks and to mobilize immediately to support Operation Al Aqsa Flood and liberate the Masjid Al-Aqsa from the clutches of the occupying Jews. Stand with us today in order to reap the rewards and Allah Almighty will grant us victory, even if it is after a while.

Sunday, 23 Rabi’ al-Awwal 1445 AH – 08 October 2023 CE

– Time & Place –

Adana | Ulucami

İkindi namazı sonrası

◦ Ankara | Hacı Bayram Camii

Öğle namazı sonrası

◦ Aydın | Bey Camii karşısı

İkindi namazından sonra

◦ Bitlis | Tatvan PTT önü

Saat 16.00

◦ Bursa | Ulucami Meydanı

Saat 14.00

◦ Diyarbakır | Ulucami

Öğle namazı sonrası

◦ Gaziantep | Yeşilsu Meydanı

Saat 14.00

◦ İstanbul | Fatih Camii

Öğle namazı sonrası

◦ İzmir | Konak Meydanı Saat Kulesi önü

Öğle namazından sonra

◦ Şanlıurfa | Dergâh Camii

Öğle namazı sonrası

– Hashtags –

#طوفان_الأقصى

#AksaTufanı

#OrdularAksaya

