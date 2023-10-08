Pakistan’s Rulers Continue to Ruminate Over Weak Stances Towards the Ummah’s Issue, the Issue of Palestine

Pakistani Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, remains adamant that his government is not considering normalizing relations with the Jewish entity. Jilani has stressed that his country’s position is firm on the Palestinian issue. He lays claim to commitment to the right of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state on pre-1967 borders. He stated on 28 September 2023, “There is no change in our policy regarding “Israel” … our policy is linked to the rights of Palestinian people… Whenever we decide on the matter, we will keep our national interests on priority.”

It is clear that the rulers of Pakistan continue their weak stance towards the issue of the Islamic Ummah, the issue of Palestine. This is despite their ability to do what is monumental, and of serious consequence, to secure Palestine. Pakistan is a powerful country that has a formidable army that loves Islam and Palestine. It has deadly weapons, that strike fear in the enemies, for it is a nuclear state. This country can end the tragedy of Palestine and its people within a few hours, of a single day. It is capable of liberating all of Palestine from the abominable entity of the Jews. This is particularly so since the soldiers of Pakistan are thirsty for martyrdom, within the precincts of Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa. This is their obligation. It is neither charity nor a choice. The issue of Palestine is not the issue of the defenseless people of Palestine alone. It is not the issue of the traitorous Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority. It is not the issue of puppet Arab and Muslim rulers. It is the issue of the great Islamic Ummah, as a whole, and its mighty armies, led by the capable army of Pakistan.

As for the talk about the Pakistani rulers’ support for peace initiatives and the Palestinian state on pre-1967 borders, it is talk about liquidating the issue of Palestine, according to the American vision. It is not talk about supporting Palestine and its people. It means legitimizing the Jewish entity over more than three-quarters of Palestine, in exchange for a weak statelet for the Palestinian Authority as it is, or what remains of it. It is a statelet without sovereignty over the land, sky, or even what is under the earth. It is a statelet without an army, power or control. It is a statelet on paper, under the bayonets of the occupation and its authority. It is to be even without sovereignty over Al Masjid Al-Aqsa, the first qibla of Muslims and the destination of the night journey of our Prophet (saw).

Palestine, its al-Aqsa, and its people need complete liberation from occupation. This can only occur, by uprooting their entity from its roots. This is a matter that requires power, armies, and a righteous ruler, like ‘Umar bin Al-Khattab (ra), who opened it for the first time. It needs a righteous military commander like the hero Saladin Al-Ayyubi, who liberated it from the abomination of the Crusaders. It needs a leadership like Sultan Abdul Al-Hamid II who preserved its sanctity, until the last breath of his life. The issue of the Ummah obliges the sincere in the army to take the initiative. They must restore to the Ummah its usurped authority, so that a righteous Khaleefah mobilizes its armies towards al-Quds and other occupied lands, such as Kashmir.

As for merely rejecting normalization without moving the armies, it is throwing dust in the eyes. It is true that normalization is the last shell that the rulers launch at the cause of the Ummah of Palestine. It is true rejecting normalization is a Shariah obligation. It is also true that any who carries out normalization must be denounced as a criminal and a traitor. However, that is not enough from the people of power and protection, amongst the capable military commanders. There is more, and much more, upon them as a duty, which is the complete liberation of Palestine.

Come forth, O soldiers of Islam in Pakistan, to the glory of this world and the Hereafter. Come forth to liberation, jihad, and martyrdom for the sake of Allah (swt). Come forth to strengthen His Deen. Come forth to raise the banner of Islam above Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa and the rest of the Muslim countries.

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مَا لَكُمْ إِذَا قِيلَ لَكُمُ انْفِرُوا فِي سَبِيلِ اللهِ اثَّاقَلْتُمْ إِلَى الْأَرْضِ أَرَضِيتُمْ بِالْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا مِنَ الْآخِرَةِ فَمَا مَتَاعُ الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا فِي الْآخِرَةِ إِلَّا قَلِيلٌ * إِلَّا تَنْفِرُوا يُعَذِّبْكُمْ عَذَابًا أَلِيمًا وَيَسْتَبْدِلْ قَوْمًا غَيْرَكُمْ وَلَا تَضُرُّوهُ شَيْئًا وَاللهُ عَلَى كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيرٌ]

“O believers! What is the matter with you that when you are asked to march forth in the cause of Allah, you cling firmly to your land? Do you prefer the life of this world over the Hereafter? The enjoyment of this worldly life is insignificant compared to that of the Hereafter. (38) If you do not march forth, He will afflict you with a painful torment and replace you with other people. You are not harming Him in the least. And Allah is Most Capable of everything. (39)” [TMQ Surah At-Tawba 9:38-39]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

23 Rabi’ I 1445 – Sunday,8th October 2023

No: 12 / 1445