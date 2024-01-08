Normalization with India is a Colonialist Plan to Subjugate the Muslims of Pakistan

The spokesperson for the Foreign Office stated, during the press briefing held on December 28, 2023, that “Pakistan has consistently maintained that bilateral relations cannot fully normalize until the resolution of the outstanding disputes, especially the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir.” The spokesperson further added that “We urge India to forthwith lift the curbs on the banned political parties in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), release all political prisoners, and create conditions for the realization of the inalienable right of self-determination of Kashmiris in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.”

The normalization of relations between India and Pakistan is part of the wider American plan for this region. America sees China as a strategic threat in this region. Washington wants to strengthen India in this region, thereby making it the enforcer in this region. The US plan also involves relegating Pakistan to a minuscule, diminished status.

The conditions for this normalization suggest the permanent settlement of the issue of Kashmir in favor of India. It arises from the Hindutva vision of Modi and his electoral allies, while abandoning the Muslim masses of Kashmir for good. As part of this normalization agenda, through the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Pakistan has already curbed the Jihadi resistance infrastructure in Kashmir. It has stopped most of their funding as well. This has emboldened Modi and his supporters to initiate a brutal campaign to suppress the brave Muslims of Kashmir.

It also opens the door for Pakistan to give up its strategic weapons, including the nuclear program, under the pretext of unified defense. Pakistan would also have to open up the strategic trade routes to Afghanistan and Central Asia, thereby giving India access to the resource-rich Central Asian region. This would help energy starved India to secure badly needed energy resources for its industrial needs, further strengthening it in the region.

The political and military leadership in Pakistan is vehemently pushing this agenda and attempting to persuade the Muslim community that this is in their best interest, as it would lead to economic gains and prosperity. This cannot be further from the truth. These policies of free trade and economic corridors will give rise to an “Akhand Bharat, (Greater India)” which would control the markets and resources of the Muslims, without sharing any burden of their well-being and security. As for the trade deals, the American strategy is that industries such as information technology, aircraft manufacture, and even space travel are for the Hindus to establish, whereas light and service industries such as tourism, rug weaving, and sports equipment manufacture are intended for Muslims. Hence, we see big tech companies investing significantly in India, to establish multi-billion-dollar industries, to help further this American policy.

Furthermore, under the pretext of unified defense, the blood of Muslim soldiers would also be at their disposal. This plan of “Akhand Bharat” is actually given by America, which wants to counterbalance Chinese influence in the region through India. To implement this new model of “Akhand Bharat,” which is similar to the idea of “Eretz Yisrael Hashlema (Greater Israel),” the Americans see that it is absolutely necessary that Pakistan halts its nuclear program, and eradicates the intense feelings of hatred towards the Hindu oppression, present in the masses.

America fully realizes that Pakistan has the power to overturn its plan should it oppose it, whereas its submission will ensure its success. That is why every regime that serves America has played a critical role in furthering this American plan by striking hard at Pakistan’s capabilities. America fears the love of Jihad within the Islamic Ummah, which is the most powerful weapon on the battlefield. So America’s agents abandoned, and then persecuted, the groups fighting India for the complete liberation of Kashmir. The American agents then ensnared Pakistan’s armed forces in America’s war against the Muslims in the tribal regions. These agents then made radical changes in the Army’s military doctrinal Green Book so that Pakistan’s military was focused inwards. This is instead of towards India, thus shifting the majority of our forces from the eastern border with the Hindu State to the western border with Muslim Afghanistan. For some years now, India senses the weakness imposed upon our armed forces by the regimes which blindly follow America. This is to the extent that, according to NDTV, on 12 August 2014, in a visit to Kargil in Kashmir, Modi said Pakistan, “has lost the strength to fight a conventional war.”

Not content with striking at our military strength, the American agents also work to diminish our political influence and economic power. The American agents in the regime draw Pakistan into regional conferences that are dominated by India. This is while India herself aspires for a permanent membership of the UN Security Council, the cauldron of the Ummah’s miseries. These measures allow the Hindu State to interfere strongly in Pakistan’s political affairs.

The agents of America in Pakistan are cautious because they know well the anti-Indian sentiment within the Muslims of Pakistan and the armed forces in particular.

Indeed, hundreds of years of Islamic rule have established that the only time the Muslims have known peace from the Hindus, is when Islamic rule was in dominance. Whenever the Hindus have had any semblance of authority, whether as the right-hand men of the British in the past, or the right-hand men of the US today, the Muslims have suffered. So, on the one hand, under the eight centuries of Muslim rule, Hindus were granted peace, security, and justice, before the occupation by the British brought ruin. However, on the other hand, after over a millennium of being ruled by others, as soon as the Hindus acquired substantial authority in the form of the Hindu State, they wasted no opportunity to strike at the Muslims, whether those of Pakistan, Occupied Kashmir, or within India itself. Allah (swt) warned us of the enmity of the Kuffar,

[إِن يَثْقَفُوكُمْ يَكُونُوا لَكُمْ أَعْدَاءً وَيَبْسُطُوا إِلَيْكُمْ أَيْدِيَهُمْ وَأَلْسِنَتَهُم بِالسُّوءِ وَوَدُّوا لَوْ تَكْفُرُونَ]

“Should they gain the upper hand over you, they would behave to you as enemies, and stretch forth their hands and their tongues against you with evil, and they desire that you should disbelieve.” [Surah Al-Mumtahina 60:2].

Instead of establishing Khilafah and merging the Central Asian states into it, the rulers are erecting walls on the Durand Line and expelling Afghan Muslims. This is at the same time that they call for open borders with India, a state that kills its own Muslim citizens. The Islamic Ummah must hasten to establish the Khilafah State so that the plans of the Hindus and Christians related to “Akhand Bharat” are buried once and for all.

Only through the implementation of Islam can we bear witness to the glad tidings of the Messenger of Allah (saw) about the dominance of Islam in the region. The Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

«عِصَابَتَانِ مِنْ أُمَّتِي أَحْرَزَهُمَا اللَّهُ مِنْ النَّارِ عِصَابَةٌ تَغْزُو الْهِنْدَ وَعِصَابَةٌ تَكُونُ مَعَ عِيسَى ابْنِ مَرْيَمَ عَلَيْهِمَا السَّلَام»

“Two groups of my Ummah Allah has protected from the Hellfire: a group that will conquer India and a group that will be with ‘Isa ibnu Maryam.” [Ahmad, An-Nisa’i].

Abu Hurayra (ra) narrated,

«وَعَدَنَا رَسُولُ اللَّهِ صَلَّى اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ غَزْوَةَ الْهِنْدِ فَإِنْ أَدْرَكْتُهَا أُنْفِقْ فِيهَا نَفْسِي وَمَالِي فَإِنْ أُقْتَلْ كُنْتُ مِنْ أَفْضَلِ الشُّهَدَاءِ وَإِنْ أَرْجِعْ فَأَنَا أَبُو هُرَيْرَةَ الْمُحَرَّرُ»

“The Messenger (saw) promised us the conquest of India. If I was to come across that I will spend my soul and my wealth. If I am killed then I am among the best of martyrs, and if I return then I am Abu Hurayra the freed (from sin)” [Ahmad, An-Nisa’i, Al-Hakim]

Engineer Arsalan Alp – Wilayah Pakistan