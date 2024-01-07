Britain Conference: “Answer the Call: Liberate Palestine!”

Hizb ut Tahrir/ Britain organized a mass conference entitled:

“Answer the Call: Liberate Palestine!”

In the heart of London, Hizb ut Tahrir / Britain orchestrated a powerful public gathering. Hundreds of passionate Muslims from across the UK united under the banner of ‘Answer the Call: Liberate Palestine.’ The speakers at this event conveyed the following vital messages:

1. The Zionist entity and its results are usurpation of land, forced displacement, and continuous massacres are nothing but an extension of Western colonialism and an advanced base for protecting the West’s interests in the Middle East.

2. Artificial nation-states emerged, their imaginary borders drawn from the colonialists to the interest of the west installed to maintain control, ensuring that the colonial legacy persisted without having in mind the liberation of Palestine.

3. The Illusions of Fallacy of the Two-State Solution is American-backed designed to serve geopolitical interests rather than justice. The racist actions of the Jewish entity and its expansion with American support is evident. There will never be a just system where Jews, Muslims, and Christians – coexist in justice, equality and dignity. This can only be achieved by the Khilafah (Caliphate) which has a 13-century track record.

4. Palestine is not merely a political issue; it is a sacred duty. Our faith compels us to stand against oppression, to resist occupation, and to liberate occupied lands. The professional armies of Muslim-majority countries must awaken from their slumber. It is a righteous response to protect the vulnerable and uphold justice.

5. The patience of Muslims in Palestine with their daily hardships reminds us that struggles against injustice have yielded victory; unwavering faith and divine guidance, we believe that justice will prevail, and Palestine will be free.

Saturday, 10 Jumada Al-Akhr 1445 AH – 23 December 2023 CE

More Information: Click Here

– Part of the Speeches Delivered at the Conference –

A Message to Muslims in Britain!

Speech given by Eng. Salah Eddine Adada Director of The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Regarding what Muslims in Britain can do to help liberate Palestine

– How Do We Move the Armies? –

by: Brother Saliqur Abu Eesa delivers a speech on how to mobilize the Muslim Armies to Liberate Gaza and all of occupied Palestine

– The Zionist Entity: The Colonial Outpost! –

by: Brother Rupon Shahid who sheds light on the Zionist entity – the occupied colonial outpost in the Middle East

– Responding to the Media Bias and Zionist Propaganda –

by: Brother Abdul Wahid who interviews Brother Sharif Abu Laith after his interview with Piers Morgan that discussed the Media Bias and Zionist Propaganda

– Do Not be Disheartened: Victory is Near –

by: Mazhar Khan who delivers a sincere message installing hope that Allah (swt) victory is near

– Highlights from the Event & Interviews from the Speakers –

– Hashtags –

#طوفان_الأقصى

#الجيوش_إلى_الأقصى

#الأقصى_يستصرخ_الجيوش

#AksaTufanı

#OrdularAksaya

#ArmiesToAqsa

#AqsaCallsArmies

For more details, please visit Hizb ut Tahrir / Britain websites:

Official Page: Hizb ut Tahrir/ Britain

Twitter: Hizb ut Tahrir/ Britain

YouTube: Hizb ut Tahrir/ Britain