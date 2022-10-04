Muslims in Tunisia: There is No Salvation without Islam

Our Distinguished People of Tunisia:

It saddens us to see the misery you are enduring and the hardship of living under a savage capitalist system that has made you suffer between fulfilling the minimum of your daily needs, after prices have risen tremendously, and emigrating and storming the waves of the sea and the unknowns of life in search of the crumbs of the West that plunder your wealth. This happens despite the great jurisprudential wealth that we possess and the abundant bounties and hidden treasures that Allah has bestowed on our good land. However, the political class (rulers and opposition) made sure to give the unbelievers (kuffar) a way to us by submitting to the Western embassies, their organizations and looting companies, and they excluded Islam from governance and legislation and imposed on us man-made constitutions that have made us flounder in the muck of decadence, backwardness, political dependency, and suffocating economic, social and moral crises. There is no difference between the first, second, or third constitution of republic, they are all man-made constitutions that govern with other than what has Allah has bestowed. It emphasizes the Western domination and colonial projects that target our faith, culture and identity and mortgages the country, people, and resources to the colonial infidel (Kaffir) and its financial institutions. On top of it is the International Monetary Fund, which is about to suffocate us.

O Muslims in the Land of Olives:

[إِنَّهُ لَا يَيْأَسُ مِن رَّوْحِ اللَّهِ إِلَّا الْقَوْمُ الْكَافِرُونَ]

“Certainly no one despairs of Allah’s Mercy, except the people who disbelieve.” [Yusuf: 87]. Despite this great colonial cunning and the betrayal of the rulers of evil, our salvation from its clutches and our return to leadership that Allah has accepted for us is very close, in condition that we untie the ropes of colonialism and hold fast and strongly to the rope of Allah and adhere to the Shariah of Allah, in accordance with the Almighty’s saying:

[وَأَن لَّوِ اسْتَقَامُوا عَلَى الطَّرِيقَةِ لَأَسْقَيْنَاهُم مَّاءً غَدَقاً]

“If they (the Pagans) had (only) remained on the (right) Way, We should certainly have bestowed on them Rain in abundance.” [Al-Jinn:16].

Beloved People of Tunisia: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia reminds you of the following matters:

1- The system of Islam is not just a priestly religion separated from life. Rather, it is a belief from which a system emerges, a belief that established the reality of man, and clarified that he is a creature of Allah (swt) and that he will die and be sent to his Creator to be held accountable, and that Muhammad (saw) was sent by Allah with revelation as a guide, a herald and a warner, and that it has an all-encompassing system for all aspects of life, and based on this belief, comprehensive life systems have emerged that regulate governance, the economy, punishments, foreign policy and others… We are obligated to adhere to them until the hour of Judgment, Allah (swt) said:

[وَمَا اخْتَلَفْتُمْ فِيهِ مِن شَيْءٍ فَحُكْمُهُ إِلَى اللَّهِ]

“Whatever you may differ about, its judgment rests with Allah.” [Ash-Shura: 10] and arbitration to others is forbidden, Allah (swt) said:

[وَمَنْ لَمْ يَحْكُمْ بِمَا أَنزَلَ اللَّهُ فَأُوْلَئِكَ هُمُ الْكَافِرُونَ]

“And whoever does not judge by what God has revealed, those are the unbelievers.” [Al-Maida: 44].

2- The system of government in Islam is based on patronage, not on maneuvering and deception to reach positions. The Messenger (saw) said:

«كُلُّكُمْ رَاعٍ وَكُلُّكُمْ مَسْئُولٌ عَنْ رَعِيَّتِهِ؛ فَالْإِمَامُ الَّذِي عَلَى النَّاسِ رَاعٍ وَهُوَ مَسْئُولٌ عَنْ رَعِيَّتِهِ…»

“All of you are shepherds and all of you are responsible for your flock; The imam who is over the people is a shepherd and he is responsible for his flock…”

And Allah (swt) has made this patronage the responsibility of the caliph, where the people pledge allegiance to him in order to implement Allah’s Law and take care of them with it, and the caliph does not have the right to issue an order in pursuit of an interest. Allah (swt) says:

[وَأَنِ احْكُم بَيْنَهُم بِمَا أَنزَلَ اللَّهُ وَلَا تَتَّبِعْ أَهْوَاءَهُمْ]

“And judge between them according to what God has revealed, and do not follow their whims.” [Al-Maida: 49].

And the Khaleefah (caliph) is not free to rule as he pleases or according to the whims of the owners of money and influence, but he is also subject to accountability. Allah Almighty has made the accountability of the Khaleefah an obligation upon Muslims, individuals and groups, who hold him accountable with Islam, not according to their interests.

3- Islam has clarified the economic policy, knowing the source of the disease in society and curing it. Allah (swt) says:

[كَيْ لَا يَكُونَ دُولَةً بَيْنَ الْأَغْنِيَاءِ مِنْكُمْ]

“So that it does not become a state among the rich among you.” [Al-Hashr: 7].

He enacted provisions that prevent the concentration of money in the hands of a small group in society, and ensured the basic needs of housing, food and clothing for each member, as well as medicine, education and security. Allah (swt) imposed zakat on money and prohibited interest and hoarding money to push the rich to invest their money in economic projects, to provoke the rotationof capital in its natural cycle, creating real money and preventing the occurrence of economic crises such as inflation and unemployment. Islam also made the underground wealth of gas, oil, phosphate, minerals and others as public property of all Muslims, according to what was stated in the speech of the Messenger of Allah (saw):

«النَّاسُ شُرَكَاءُ فِي ثَلَاثٍ: فِي الْمَاءِ، وَالْكَلَأِ، وَالنَّارِ»

“People are partners in three things: in water, pasture, and fire”

and other legal texts. He did not give the Khaleefah the right to entrust the public ownership, he prevented anyone from robbing the people’s money, whoever he was, which Allah (swt) has made it exclusively for them and also prohibited the privileges which are given to colonial looting companies and deprived from our people. Islam enacted provisions for the reconstruction of the land and the revival of the dead for the development of the country and people.

4- As for foreign policy, Islam has made carrying the Islamic da’wah the axis around which foreign policy revolves, and based on it the state’s relationship with all states is built.

Dear People in the Green Tunisia: We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia invite you to uproot colonialism and its local tools and reject the secular capitalist system, and to adopt the Islamic system and its civilized project in a Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood, and we realize that the difference between what you are in now and what we are calling you to is a great matter, but the transition to what we invite you to is easy for the one whom Allah has made easy for him, and who has fulfilled his condition, and sincere intention to Allah (swt), and the best reliance on Him, and worked to change the reality according to the way of the Prophet (saw) and to Allah is the outcome of matters. The Almighty said:

[الَّذِينَ إِن مَّكَّنَّاهُمْ فِي الْأَرْضِ أَقَامُوا الصَّلَاةَ وَآتَوُا الزَّكَاةَ وَأَمَرُوا بِالْمَعْرُوفِ وَنَهَوْا عَنِ الْمُنكَرِ وَلِلَّهِ عَاقِبَةُ الْأُمُورِ]

“Those who, if We give them power in the land, will perform the prayer, pay the zakat, and enjoin good and forbid them.” [Al-Hajj: 41].