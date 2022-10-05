East-Turkestan is the Bleeding Wound of the Ummah

On Friday September 16, after the Friday prayers at Ankara Hajibayram and Istanbul Fatih Mosques, the inhumane atrocities committed by the Infidel Chinese to the Muslim Uighur People in East Turkestan were protested by a press release made by Koklu Degisim along with the intense participation of Muslims. (Journal of Radical Change, Haksöz Haber, Akit Newspaper)

Comment:

The Coronavirus, which started in China and threatened the whole world and caused the death of millions of people, has allegedly intensified in East Turkestan recently, and the Uighur people are being imprisoned in their homes under the slogan “Zero Covid”.

Muslim Uighur people who are not allowed to leave their homes, the doors of houses are welded so that they do not leave their houses, and Uighur people who cannot access food products because they cannot leave the house are sentenced to starvation behind the doors that are locked on them and left to die.

East Turkestan, which has been under Chinese occupation since 1949, has almost turned into hell for the last 6-7 years. Under the name of intellectual reform and ideological purification, millions of Muslim Uighurs have been thrown into concentration camps and prisons. Under the name of the ‘brother family project’, Chinese men were placed as boarders in the houses where the wives, mothers and daughters of the imprisoned Muslim Uighurs were located, and their honor and chastity were violated. The Kafir (infidel) Chinese government is trying to destroy the Muslim Uighur people by massacring and assimilating them with the genocide, torture and atrocities it has applied.

The cries of the Muslim Uighur People rose to the sky, but the rulers and kings of the Islamic Ummah sitting in palaces were deaf to these screams, although they heard them, they preferred to ignore them.

They easily ignored the Muslim Uighur people so that their relations and trade with the infidel China would not deteriorate. Their trade has come before their conscience, humanity and faith, and the lives, blood and honor of the Muslim Uighur people have been sacrificed to a real policy based on interests. Armies that can be mobilized for the interests of the colonial Infidel America, Europe and NATO are stuck in their barracks when it is about helping Muslims.

Sadly, while East Turkestan was wailing, the rulers of Muslim countries were busy shaking the dirty hands of the Infidel Chinese, Russian and Indian leaders at the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan on September 16.

Abdullah ibn Umar reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said,

«الْمُسْلِمُ أَخُو الْمُسْلِمِ، لاَ يَظْلِمُهُ وَلاَ يُسْلِمُهُ، وَمَنْ كَانَ فِي حَاجَةِ أَخِيهِ كَانَ اللَّهُ فِي حَاجَتِهِ، وَمَنْ فَرَّجَ عَنْ مُسْلِمٍ كُرْبَةً فَرَّجَ اللَّهُ عَنْهُ كُرْبَةً مِنْ كُرُبَاتِ يَوْمِ الْقِيَامَةِ، وَمَنْ سَتَرَ مُسْلِمًا سَتَرَهُ اللَّهُ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ» ‏

“The Muslim is a brother to another Muslim. He does not wrong him, nor surrender him. Whoever fulfills the needs of his brother, Allah will fulfill his needs. Whoever relieves a Muslim from distress, Allah will relieve him from distress on the Day of Resurrection. Whoever covers the faults of a Muslim, Allah will cover his faults on the Day of Resurrection.”

What is more painful and sadder than the fact that the rulers of Muslim countries abandon the Muslim Uighur people to the persecution of the infidel China is that most Muslim scholars, theologians, teachers or opinion leaders act together with their rulers and the state on this issue, do not oppose their rulers, do not hold the right superior, do not advise their rulers.

(إِنَّمَا يَخْشَى اللَّهَ مِنْ عِبَادِهِ الْعُلَمَاءُ)

“From among His servants, it is only those who know that fear Allah…” [Surah Al-Fatır 28].

This verse instructs scholars not to fear anyone but Allah and obey Allah, to take the truth superior in all situations and conditions. There is also revival indicating that the one who was killed because he spoke the truth against the cruel sultan is the neighbour of Hamza (ra).

The protests conducted by Koklu Degisim and the favor that was revealed by the Muslims with a lot of emotion, showed that the Ummah is need of unity and power.

Hizb ut Tahrir, the voice of the Muslim Uighur people, which does not remain silent about any persecution experienced by the Islamic Ummah, protects the Muslim Uighur people in the face of the atrocities committed by the Infidel China in East Turkestan and does not leave them alone yet is undoubtedly the one who is qualified and worthy of this leadership.

The only and one solution that Hizb ut Tahrir considers is the establishment of a Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood, which will scare, deter or, if necessary, fight with the colonial Infidel states of America, Europe, China, Russia, India, Israel and all other states that persecute Muslims with the permission and help of Allah.

The Prophet said:

«إِنَّمَا الْإِمَامُ جُنَّةٌ يُقَاتَلُ مِنْ وَرَائِهِ وَيُتَّقَى بِهِ»

“Verily the Imam is but a shield from behind which the people fight and by which they protect themselves.”

Remzi ÖZER