LIvestream Panel: What Future for Women in Afghanistan?

The re-take over of Afghanistan by the Taliban has raised many questions about what the future holds for women in the country. Some fear that it will mean the establishment of a state where women are subject to violence, girls are denied an education, and women are deprived of the right to work and engage in political life. Allegations that the implementation of the Shariah in the country will result in the oppression of women are rife. This discussion seeks to address what the future may hold for women in Afghanistan and what the comprehensive implementation of the Shariah would mean to the lives, status and rights of women.