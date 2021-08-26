Hasina Government wants to remain in Power by using Covid-19 as a Political Tool to Suppress the People To Remove this Corrupt and Irresponsible Government and Establish a Righteous and Responsible Khilafah Government, Unify under the Leadership of Hizb ut Tahir

The Government is continuously deceiving people by giving slogans about saving lives; but in reality, they have not taken any effective steps to save people’s lives, but rather have been looting thousands of crores of Taka through corruption in the health sector.

Mired in corruption and misrule, this Government has repeatedly resorted to repeated lockdowns to suppress the protests/demands of people deprived of their rights, resulting in an unprecedented crisis in people’s livelihood.

Fearing the throne-shaking movements by the students, this regime has kept the educational institutions closed in the name of saving lives, and are destroying the education opportunities of students.

Hasina government is also disgracefully trying to shift the blame on Covid-19 for the fragile condition of the country’s economy caused by the regime’s decade long corruption and misrule.

O People! You have noticed that not only the Hasina government, but also all the other Capitalist governments around the world, including Britain and America, have exploited this crisis to further their vested interests and have exposed their extreme irresponsibility towards the people. Every aware person now realizes that the deceptive Hasina government is perpetuating the fear of Covid-19 instead of taking appropriate measures. Hasina government wants to remain in power by using Covid-19 as a political tool to suppress the people. We must unite to resist this vile move of Hasina.

Only in the Khilafah (Caliphate) system, that Allah (swt) has provided us with, the government is responsible to the people, as were the Khaleefah Abu Bakr, Omar (ra). The Prophet (saw) said, «وَالإِمَامُ رَاعٍ وَمَسْئُولٌ عَنْ رَعِيَّتِهِ»“The Imam (Caliph) is the guardian and he is responsible for his citizens” [Bukhari and Muslim]

The imminent Khilafah will not only deal with crises like the Covid-19, but will also develop the entire health sector for all citizens, undertake necessary steps to develop educational institutions and continue research activities, and revive the current crippled economy through massive employment initiatives. Because, food-clothing-housing and education-health-security are the basic rights of every citizen irrespective of religion and caste, which must be fulfilled by the Khaleefah.

O People! The Capitalist system is the factory for producing corrupt and irresponsible rulers like Hasina. Any attempt to find immediate and issue-based solutions within this capitalist system, or changing the face of the rulers only without replacing the system as a whole, will prolong your misery. So, unite in the movement to remove the Hasina government and establish the Khilafah government; this is the only way to our salvation. Allah (swt) says:

[وَمَنْ أَعْرَضَ عَن ذِكْرِي فَإِنَّ لَهُ مَعِيشَةً ضَنكًا]

“And whoever turns away from My remembrance, indeed he will have a difficult life…” [Surah Ta-Ha: 124].

