Published on 22nd February 2023
Liberate Kashmir!

written by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Pakistan

Kashmir symbolizes the idea of Pakistan. The idea of Pakistan was about refusal to surrender to Hindu rule, by establishing a society governed by Islam. Today, Occupied Kashmir continues to resist Hindu rule, whilst Pakistan’s rulers have surrendered to Hindu regional domination. Pakistan’s armed forces must re-establish the Khilafah, which will end Hindu regional domination, return the Indian Subcontinent to Islamic rule and liberate Kashmir via Jihad.

#Time4Khilafah

#Khilafah_NewState_NewPolitics

Wednesday, 02 Shaban 1444 AH – 22 February 2023 CE

