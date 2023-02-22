Kashmir symbolizes the idea of Pakistan. The idea of Pakistan was about refusal to surrender to Hindu rule, by establishing a society governed by Islam. Today, Occupied Kashmir continues to resist Hindu rule, whilst Pakistan’s rulers have surrendered to Hindu regional domination. Pakistan’s armed forces must re-establish the Khilafah, which will end Hindu regional domination, return the Indian Subcontinent to Islamic rule and liberate Kashmir via Jihad.

#Time4Khilafah

#Khilafah_NewState_NewPolitics