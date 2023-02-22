The Earthquake Revealed the True Face of the International Community and Its International Organizations

The people of Ash-Sham woke up at dawn on Monday, 6/2/2023. to an earthquake measuring 7.8 degrees on the Richter scale, which lasted for nearly two minutes, leaving behind terrifying destruction in many areas of the Syrian cities, as the earthquake’s death toll reached 3,581, and more than 12,400 injuries. This is until the evening of Monday, 13/2/2023, with the search operations continuing to recover the bodies of the deceased.

O Muslims in the blessed land of Ash-Sham:

The earthquake has revealed the true face of the international community and its international organizations, which ignored the great catastrophe that befell the people of Ash-Sham. It also exposed the reality of the puppet damaging systems and the functional governments. Instead of rushing to open the crossings and sending relief teams, they closed them, citing the excuse that the roads that were open are only for the passage of the corpses of the people of Ash-Sham, those who died in Turkey. They then stood idly by and prolonged in getting the rescue teams in until the fifth day of the earthquake, i.e. after the hope of finding survivors diminished, in an effort to increase the death toll. Then when they decided to send aid to northern Syria, they tried to send it through the gang of the tyrant of Ash-Sham in an attempt to restore the system of murder and criminality.

The observer of the behavior of the international community and how it dealt with the disaster; will realize that the international community seeks to increase the suffering of the people of Ash-Sham and increase pressure on them in an attempt to break their will and subjugate them to its policies, especially after the great movement in the liberated areas, rejecting reconciliation with the tyrant of Ash-Sham.

O Muslims in Ash-Sham, the Abode of Islam:

You have proven to the whole world that you are capable of facing difficulties and overcoming adversity by your unity, and that your belief in Allah (swt) and in His promise and victory, Glory be to Him, is as firm as the firm mountains. This is what terrifies the kafir West; who has so far been unable to break your will and kill the spirit of revolution in your souls, so do not ask for help and aid except from Allah (swt), for the kafir countries have only united to wage war against Islam and Muslims, killing them and plundering their wealth. Allah (swt) says:

(وَلَا يَزَالُونَ يُقَاتِلُونَكُمْ حَتَّى يَرُدُّوكُمْ عَنْ دِينِكُمْ إِنِ اسْتَطَاعُوا)

“And they will continue to fight you until they turn you back from your religion if they are able” [Al-Baqara: 217].

This is their reality and this is their goal. So, hold fast, all, to the rope of Allah alone and unite in obedience to Him. Let your work be collective and organized work, for it is the productive work. This is what you have felt in this great calamity. And follow an aware, honest and sincere political leadership that adopts a clear political project emanating from the Muslims’ Aqeedah (creed), to lead you towards safety in the midst of these crashing waves. In that is success and prosperity,

(فَلَا تَهِنُوا وَتَدْعُوا إِلَى السَّلْمِ وَأَنْتُمُ الْأَعْلَوْنَ وَاللَّهُ مَعَكُمْ وَلَنْ يَتِرَكُمْ أَعْمَالَكُمْ)

“So do not weaken and call for peace while you are superior; and Allāh is with you and will never deprive you of [the reward of] your deeds” [Muhammad: 35].

In conclusion, we say to our people who are suffering, in the land of Ash-Sham: May Allah make your reward the greatest, forgive your dead, heal your afflictions, cure your wounds, and inspire you with patience and solace, and we only say what pleases our Lord:

(إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون)

“We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.”

Ahmad Abdul Wahhab

Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Syria

23 Rajab 1444 – Tuesday, 14th Febrauary 2023

